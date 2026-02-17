Wound Care Leader, Gentell, Expands Its U.S. Nursing Home Market Share With Acquisition Of Innovative Supply Group (ISG)

David Navazio - Chief Executive Officer, Gentell

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Navazio, Chief Executive Officer of Gentell, the largest vertically integrated wound care company in the world, announced his company’s acquisition of Innovative Supply Group (ISG), based in Lakewood, N.J. ISG is one of North America’s leading Medicare Part B suppliers to the nursing home industry for medical tube devices for enteral feeding, tracheotomy, urological and other applications.ISG will become a fully integrated division of Gentell, operating under the name Gentell Nutritional Services. Michael Lebovics, formerly President of ISG, will assume the position of President of Gentell Nutritional Services.Said Navazio, “It is estimated that there are over 15,000 nursing homes in the United States. Gentell currently provides wound care and other supplies and services to over 30% of this market. With the acquisition of ISD, Gentell’s market share is expected to expand by approximately 12%.”ISG is not Gentell’s first venture in enteral care. In 2024, Gentell acquired Chicago-based XcelMed and launched Gentell Nutritional Services to provide enteral nutrition and related devices and service to nursing homes.Said Navazio, “Although many people think of wound care as starting and ending bandages and dressing changes, improved nutrition has increasingly demonstrated its essential role contributing to more effective wound healing. Linking nutrition to wound care creates a multiplier effect enhancing the potential to achieve superior quality wound recovery results more quickly.”This acquisition of ISG is the third acquisition Gentell has made in the last 12 months. Gentell’s two other recent acquisitions include honey-based wound care manufacturer Manukamed in New Zealand; and wound care and ostomy device manufacturer, Casex, headquartered in Paraguay and Brazil.With the acquisitions this year, Gentell has expanded its distribution of wound care and other products around the world. Gentell operates manufacturing facilities on five continents, including: North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia/New Zealand. Said Navazio, “From our beginnings in my garage thirty years ago, Gentell has truly become a global company. Our ability to help people regardless of care setting and country is a source of tremendous pride for me and for all of our employees.”----Gentell is the largest vertically integrated wound care manufacturer, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Paraguay, China and New Zealand, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care products to nursing homes, home care, hospices and other care settings. Gentell is also a pioneer in developing innovative and technologically advanced wound care database and logistics systems for its customers to make wound care more effective and efficient in improving people’s lives.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: Gentell.comLinkedIn: /in/davidnavazio /company/gentellTwitter: @gentell2701Facebook: facebook.com/woundadvisorfacebook.com/dnavazio# # #

