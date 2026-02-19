Franchise Business Review Appoints John Coughlin as Director of Growth

John Coughlin, Director of Growth, Franchise Business Review

The leadership addition reinforces FBR’s commitment to delivering independent benchmark research and strategic insights to franchise organizations.

John's background in building high-performing teams and fostering long-term client relationships makes him an excellent fit for Franchise Business Review.” — Michelle Rowan, President, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), the leading independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, today announced the appointment of John Coughlin as its new Director of Growth.FBR conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement and publishes research ranking the top franchise companies in North America. Research is currently underway for franchise brands to be included in this year’s Franchisee Satisfaction Awards and Employee Satisfaction Awards As Director of Growth, Coughlin leads the FBR team overseeing new business development, ongoing client relations, and account management. He advises franchise leaders to help them identify strategic opportunities to improve their franchise’s performance through data-driven insights from key stakeholders in their franchise system—franchisees, employees, candidates, and customers.Coughlin also collaborates closely with FBR’s marketing and technology teams to align sales initiatives with client needs to maximize opportunities for clients to achieve their goals and accelerate growth.Coughlin joins FBR from Micro Tech Staffing Group, where he most recently served as Sales Manager. During his tenure there, he also held roles as Account Manager and Recruiter, building a strong foundation in business development, relationship management, and team leadership. His experience driving revenue growth, leading sales teams, and developing long-term client partnerships positions him well to support FBR’s continued expansion.“John brings strong leadership experience and a practical, results-focused approach to growth,” said Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review. “His background in building high-performing teams and fostering long-term client relationships makes him an excellent fit for Franchise Business Review as we continue to support the health and growth of the franchise community.”Coughlin is known for his transparent communication approach and commitment to partnership, ensuring clients feel supported, informed, and confident throughout their engagement. His competitive drive fuels both his professional leadership and his personal passions.Outside of work, Coughlin enjoys spending time with family and friends, keeping up with his young daughter, and cheering on Boston sports teams.Connect with John on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-coughlin-068a0072/ About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,300 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about how FBR helps franchise companies at GoFBR.com.

