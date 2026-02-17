Defense Technology Firm GRVTY Invests $8 Million to Expand Northern Virginia Operations

RICHMOND, VA — GRVTY, a Virginia-based defense technology company with nearly 1,000 employees, plans to invest $8 million to expand the firm’s presence by establishing a new headquarters in Tysons, Virginia. The company will build out more than 22,000 square feet of office space at 8270 Greensboro Drive in Tysons. In addition to this expansion, GRVTY plans to hire 200 highly skilled engineers, technologists, scientists, and corporate staff in Virginia. With capabilities designed to address defense and intelligence priorities, GRVTY’s work centers on cyber, space, and spectrum national security missions.

“Congratulations to GRVTY on its rapid scaling — an incredible testament to the Commonwealth’s world-class talent and proximity to innovators, customers, and decision-makers,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “This project will create 200 new jobs and further strengthen Northern Virginia’s leadership at the intersection of national security and advanced technology. I look forward to GRVTY’s continued success here in Virginia.”

“Industry leaders choose to establish their headquarters in Virginia because we offer what innovative companies value most: a deep talent pipeline, world-class infrastructure, and the ability to move at speed,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “We’re thrilled to welcome this growth and to help GRVTY accelerate is critical work in cyber, space, and spectrum.”

“GRVTY is pleased to invest in Fairfax County with the opening of our new headquarters in Tysons,” said GRVTY CEO Katie Selbe. “This facility will serve as the company’s hub to drive operational excellence, engage with customers, and advance the development of critical technologies in cyber, space, and spectrum.”

“I want to thank GRVTY for choosing to invest in Fairfax County and welcome you to your new headquarters in Tysons,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Fairfax County has built a strategically aligned environment for companies operating at the intersection of national security and advanced technology. Our proximity to decision-makers, world-class research institutions, and a deep, clear talent base — combined with resilient digital and physical infrastructure — make our community a natural home for mission-driven technology companies like GRVTY.”

“I want to congratulate GRVTY on this exciting announcement of 200 new jobs in the Commonwealth and establishing their headquarters in Tysons,” said Senator Saddam Salim. “Companies like GRVTY are attracting world-class tech talent to our community and help make Virginia the top state for business.”

“As the Delegate representing Tysons and parts of Fairfax County, I am thrilled to welcome GRVTY’s new headquarters to our community,” said Delegate Holly Seibold. “Our region’s deep talent pool, proximity to federal partners, and commitment to smart growth make it the ideal place for companies like GRVTY to scale and succeed. I look forward to seeing GRVTY continue to thrive right here in the 12th District.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Spanberger approved an $800,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.