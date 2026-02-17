Dylan Medler and Ferrari win in Miami at the SRO America GT Opening Drive in sovereign fashion

Dylan Medler at SRO America February 2026

Dylan Medler won the two inaugural SRO America GT Opening Drive races in Miami.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medler won the two inaugural SRO America GT Opening Drive races in Miami. Medler was competing in the PRO races.The event was held at the Miami International Autodrome, home of the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix. SRO America was hosting the event alongside the Precision Drive Club, known to be the most exclusive private member motorsports club in the world.Medler just returned to the United States after competing in the Asian Le Mans Series.Despite strong competition from professional drivers, Medler was the fastest driver on track all weekend giving the competition no hope for overtaking him. In both races he qualified on pole, set the fastest lap, and won the race.Medler and his team, D Racing and Project IV Motorsports, have been testing at the Miami Autodrome during the winter break, and it shows. Medler was in a class of his own the entire race weekend.Medler is being coached by Alessandro Balzan who is one of the most accomplished Ferrari race car drivers of this generation having won major championships in open wheel as well as GT cars.Medler has a very busy season ahead of him competing in GT World Challenge Europe and in IMSA WeatherTech.

