Dirt Legal DBDRacing Update: Rider Gage Linville Sidelined After Practice Crash

Gage Linville and the Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM #74 during the team photoshoot, capturing the look for the 2026 season.

Gage Linville sidelined after practice crash with internal injury; Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM confirms no timeline for his Supercross return.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM Team regretfully informs that Monster Energy Supercross competitor Gage Linville will step away from the seat following an internal injury sustained during a recent practice crash . There is currently no confirmed timeline for his return to the track.Gage Linville, aboard The Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM, was injured while training in preparation for the upcoming rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship. After a medical evaluation and a multi-night hospital stay, doctors determined that he needs significant time off the bike to heal properly. His return depends entirely on the recovery process and further medical clearance.The setback comes at a challenging time for Linville, who has been riding at an exceptionally high level. Just weeks ago, he wrapped up an impressive run in the Partzilla Arenacross Championship, showcasing consistency, speed, and his first two professional career championships in both Pro classes. Throughout the offseason, Linville dedicated countless hours to training and preparation, entering the 2026 Supercross season with strong momentum and confidence.“Everything happens for a reason,” said Linville. “I’ve been feeling great on the bike and the team and I have been putting in a lot of work. It’s tough to step away right now, but my focus is on healing up properly and coming back 100% ready to compete.”The Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM team fully supports Linville during his recovery and will provide updates as more information becomes available. We appreciate all of the support our amazing sponsors have shown us these last few weeks, and we look forward to showcasing our off-season growth next weekend in Arlington.____________________________________ Dirt Legal is proud to be the title sponsor of The Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM team. Our grassroots are in the dirt bike world, which is what initially motivated us to start Dirt Legal; We wanted fellow dirt bikers to have the freedom to enjoy their bikes on the trail and on the roads.For Dirt Legal, this renewed presence in dirt bike racing world represents a strategic expansion of the motorsports family. The partnership aligns with Dirt Legal’s audience and provides additional resources within the ecosystem, offering opportunities to expand relationships with other team sponsors and provide resources to the community.As experts who can make almost anything with a motor street-legal, including a favorite dirt bike, this move reinforces Dirt Legal’s role in fueling the culture of motorsports, building upon the existing support for the Dirt Legal Velocity Offshore Racing Team.

