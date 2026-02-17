SalientMG and Hivekind AI Team Up to Drive Pipeline for Startups

Partnership helps founders turn pre-pipeline accounts into sales-ready opportunities w/ integrated strategy services, industry playbooks and agentic technology

NEW YORK, MA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SalientMG , a strategic marketing firm known for helping B2B tech startups build strong go-to-market foundations and scalable growth engines, today announced a strategic partnership with Hivekind AI , the company behind the first Pre-Pipeline System built to improve deal outcomes through deliberate upstream decisions and continuous execution.Together, SalientMG and Hivekind are addressing a core challenge facing B2B startups: the false tradeoff between near-term revenue targets and long-term brand growth. This partnership enables founders to do both - generate predictable, sales-ready pipelines while investing in a strong, differentiated GTM and category foundation.By combining SalientMG’s hands-on GTM advisory, positioning, and demand strategy with Hivekind’s decision-led pre-pipeline system, startups can align ICP definition, account prioritization, engagement timing, and buyer group coordination - without taking on early hiring risk or cobbling together multiple tools.“Startups often have strong products, but struggle because their go-to-market isn’t aligned or focused on the right opportunities,” said Mack McKelvey, Founder and CEO of SalientMG. “By partnering with Hivekind, we’re giving teams a way to connect strong GTM fundamentals with real-time execution. Together, we help companies align strategy and execution into a unified system that accelerates growth and drives more predictable revenue.”Across B2B SaaS, GTM decisions like ICP targeting, messaging, and buyer persona mapping often remain static for months, even as buyer context shifts. As a result, a large share of late-stage deals stall due to missing stakeholders or weak early qualification.HiveLoop, the agentic decision engine behind Hivekind, focuses on these upstream inputs that shape pipeline quality - including which accounts to prioritize, when to engage, and how to coordinate outreach across buyer stakeholders that matter. This complements SalientMG’s work helping companies define positioning, messaging, and go-to-market motion, creating a unified system that spans planning, execution, and pipeline generation.The partnership will support joint GTM programs, and the teams' collective expertise will enable early and growth stage startups to differentiate in crowded markets and drive revenue growth through strategic positioning paired with system-led, adaptive execution.To learn more about how Hivekind and SalientMG will work together, check out the replay of the live session the two organizations did in SalientMG’s Startup Marketer community here: LINK About HivekindHivekind runs the Pre-Pipeline System that decides who to target, when to act, and how to engage across buyer groups, and not just single roles. While traditional tools run static playbooks, Hivekind uses AI Agents to define clear targets and adapt outreach in real-time, delivering sales ready accounts - so GTM leaders get predictable pipeline. Founded by experienced revenue and marketing operators, Hivekind is headquartered in the Bay Area with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore.About Salient MGSalientMG is a strategic marketing agency made up of “senior doers” who launch, accelerate, and streamline marketing plans and programs for growth-stage B2B tech startups. We collaborate with our clients to identify their salient points – what makes their business truly remarkable. B2B tech companies partner with us to launch, accelerate, or streamline their marketing strategy and programs. Since 2013, tech companies such as Verizon, Etsy, Transfr, billups, Sparkfly, KERV and Rovio have relied on us to create market-differentiation and accelerate growth. For more information, please visit: salientmg.com

