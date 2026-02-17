Style Without Limits: Cambria Unveils Leading Edge of Quartz Innovation at 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

Among Cambria's latest natural quartz designs: Claremont™, with clean flowing lines in a modern neutral palette. Cambria's spa bath at the 2026 KBIS Show, featuring two of its latest natural quartz designs: St. Isley™ and Traymore Bay™ CambriaUSA.com

Cambria’s KBIS booth showcases the unrivaled versatility of American-made natural quartz surfaces across the modern interior

LE SUEUR, MN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambria, the premier producer of American-made natural quartz surfaces, returns to the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) with Style Without Limits, an immersive booth experience that redefines how quartz surfaces are used throughout the home. Located in West Hall, Booth W749, the exhibit runs February 17–19 in Orlando.

Moving beyond the countertop, Cambria showcases quartz as an architectural surface, integrated across kitchens, baths, walls, and floors through a series of large-scale installations, new applications, and the debut of its latest designs.

“We’re showing a new way of designing with Cambria,” said Summer Kath, Executive Vice President of Design at Cambria. “By extending it into walls and floors, we’re enabling cohesive, high-performance spaces that feel intentional and enduring.”

MUST-SEE INNOVATIONS

Through immersive architectural installations, visitors will experience Cambria’s “Style Without Limits,” where breathtaking quartz designs push creative and technical limits.

A Master Class in Kitchen Design:

A statement kitchen blends modern architecture with refined detailing. Two new designs anchor the space: St. Isley™ is featured on the counters, shelving, and island in Cambria Satin™ and Polished finishes, while Traymore Bay™ in Cambria Satin finish appears on the hood surround and coffee bar, highlighting its tonal depth.

The 1cm Luxury Spa:

A fully clad primary spa demonstrates Cambria’s ultra-thin 1cm quartz surfaces in grout-free applications ideal for walls, showers, vanities, and floors—delivering durability without visual interruption.

The spa is a stunning example of multiple Cambria designs and finishes working in harmony. Among them: A fully clad double shower in 1cm Kenwood™ in Cambria Satin, with a tranquil pairing of 1cm Kenwood in Polished and 1cm Templeton™ in Cambria Satin forming the durable modern floor design. Visitors will also experience a full-height accent wall featuring Inverness Frost™ enhanced by artistic floral appliqués crafted from Hermitage™ in a mix of Polished and Cambria Matte® finishes.

The Trends Wall:

An art installation composed of a mix of materials and lighting, the trends wall highlights Cambria designs in multiple finishes alongside warm walnut details and complementary paint hues.

NEW QUARTZ DESIGNS DEBUTING AT KBIS

The booth serves as the official KBIS debut for Cambria’s most recent design arrivals, each representing a leap forward in aesthetics, depth, and detail.

● St. Isley™ Bold movement with blue-gray veining and warm undertones

● Kenwood™ Soft tonal shifts with a grounded, refined look

● Claremont™ Clean, flowing lines in a modern neutral palette

● Traymore Bay™ Balanced warm-cool tones with organic depth

“Innovation at Cambria is about creating materials that elevate how people live,” Kath added. “These designs are meant to be felt as much as seen.”

COLLABORATIVE VIGNETTES AND PARTNERSHIPS

The booth features high-end cabinetry from MasterBrand Cabinets, integrating its premium Omega cabinetry with Cambria’s St. Isley and Traymore Bay designs to create a high-performance kitchen environment. Additional partner features include fixtures by Kohler, lighting by Hammerton, and furniture by Arteriors.

Cambria can also be found in the KBIS booths of Benjamin Moore and True Residential. Both selected Cambria designs as perfect complements to their 2026 colors of the year.

To coordinate with its espresso-hued Silhouette AF-655, Benjamin Moore chose Cambria’s Remington Brass™ in Cambria Satin™ finish for a kitchen island, coffee bar, and backsplash.

Family-owned, American-made appliance brand True Residential selected Hermitage™ with Cambria Matte® finish on its main countertop, backsplash, and island to complement its color of the year.

GAIN INSIGHT INTO KITCHEN & BATH TRENDS

Attendees are invited to hear Cambria Executive Vice President of Design Summer Kath speak at the adjacent International Builders’ Show (IBS) on Wednesday, February 18, at 4pm. Her session, “Design You Can Feel: The Trends, Materials & Principles Behind Kitchens & Baths Built to Last,” will explore the shift toward tactile luxury in the home.

Visit Cambria at KBIS 2026: West Hall, Booth W749.

Click to download Cambria’s KBIS 2026 press kit, including high-resolution photography of Cambria’s latest designs and booth installations.

About Cambria

Founded in 2000, Cambria is the leading family-owned, American-made producer of natural quartz surfaces. Cambria’s innovative and iconic quartz designs are stain resistant, nonporous, durable, and maintenance free, backed by a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty. Cambria is sold through a network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found in Cambria’s dealer locator. CambriaUSA.com

