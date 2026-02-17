Liberty Auto Glass in San Diego Announces Significant Savings on Insurance Deductibles for Full Windshield Replacements

Liberty Auto Glass of San Diego Bronco Windshield Repair BMW Windshield Repair G Wagon Windshield Repair

Family Owned Auto Glass Business in San Diego Since 1993 Offers $125 Off Insurance Deductibles for All Major Insurance Carriers

Most customers expect high repair costs. They are thrilled we offer $125 off deductibles for windshield replacements with flat-rate honesty. We make safety affordable for San Diego.” — Pete Azou

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty Auto Glass , a premier provider of windshield repair services, is officially publicizing its long-standing commitment to affordability through a specialized deductible assistance program. Under the leadership of owner Pete Azou, the San Diego based auto glass repair company provides $125 off insurance deductibles for windshield replacements , significantly lowering out of pocket costs for Southern California drivers.Since 1993, this family owned and operated auto glass repair business has established itself as a cornerstone of the San Diego automotive community. Liberty Auto Glass maintains a prestigious A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and frequently boasts outstanding glass repair reviews on both Google and Yelp, reflecting over three decades of technical expertise, integrity, and consistent customer satisfaction.Relieving the Financial Burden of Road HazardsA cracked or shattered windshield is more than an inconvenience; it is a major safety hazard that can compromise the structural integrity of a vehicle and the clarity of the driver's vision. However, many California drivers hesitate to seek repairs due to high insurance deductibles and the rising cost of living. Liberty Auto Glass is addressing this concern directly by offering a $125 credit toward the deductible on any full windshield replacement involving an insurance claim.The program is straightforward and applies to all major insurance carriers. For example:If a policyholder has a $250 deductible, their total out of pocket windshield replacement expense is reduced to just $125.If a policyholder has a $500 deductible, their total cost is lowered to $375.This offer is valid for all vehicle makes and models, from daily commuters and family SUVs to high end luxury vehicles and commercial vans. It is important to note that while this discount is available for full replacements, it excludes minor glass chip repairs, side windows, and back or tempered glass.A Full Suite of Specialized Glass ServicesWhile the deductible program is a primary focus for windshield replacements, Liberty Auto Glass continues to offer a comprehensive range of glass repair services designed to keep San Diego drivers safe. As vehicles become more technologically advanced, the company has stayed ahead of the curve by incorporating specialized calibration services.Their full glass repair suite includes:-Full Windshield Replacements: Using OEM quality glass and high grade adhesives for a factory finish.-Chips & Cracks: Latest technology for chip and crack repairs.-ADAS Camera Calibration: Essential for modern vehicles equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Automatic Emergency Braking.-Mobile Service Convenience: Professional technicians travel to the customer's home, office, or job site to perform repairs on-site.-Side and Rear Glass: Expert installation for door glass, quarter glass, vents, and heated rear windshields.-Glass Roof Replacements for Tesla and Luxury EVs: Experienced and authorized panoramic glass roof replacement and repair.-Fleet and Commercial Support: Priority scheduling for businesses that need to keep their delivery and service vehicles on the road.Trust Built Over Three Decades"We understand that an insurance claim can be a headache, so we do everything we can to simplify the process and keep money in our customers' pockets," says Pete Azou, Owner of Liberty Auto Glass. "Being family-owned since 1993 means we don't answer to a corporate brand; we answer to our neighbors. Whether you drive a classic truck or a brand new electric vehicle, our goal is to provide a seamless, stress-free experience from the moment you call us to the moment we finish the installation."Liberty Auto Glass invites customers to drive to their physical location at 6029 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120, but they also provide mobile auto glass repair services as well.The company's mobile auto glass repair units are also fully equipped with the latest tools and technology, ensuring that every replacement meets or exceeds Department of Transportation safety standards. By combining thirty years of experience with modern deductible assistance, Liberty Auto Glass remains the region's top choice for reliable, affordable auto glass solutions.About Liberty Auto GlassLiberty Auto Glass is a family owned auto glass repair service provider based in San Diego, California. Accredited with an A+ rating by the BBB, the company has specialized in professional glass installation, windshield repair, and insurance claim assistance since 1993. Known for its focus on convenience, high-quality glass, and superior customer service, Liberty Auto Glass serves the entire San Diego metropolitan area.

