Call HR: New Video Podcast Brings Unfiltered Conversations with HR Leaders from Google, Snowflake, Netflix, Hulu & More

CEO Michelle Volberg launches the first podcast dedicated to the real stories behind talent and people leadership at the world's most influential companies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK — [February 17, 2026] Call HR , a new video podcast hosted by Michelle Volberg , CEO of Twill , launches today across YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. The show features candid conversations with senior HR and talent leaders from Google, Stripe, Snowflake, Apollo, Lyft, Zapier, Asana, Klaviyo, Nielsen, ServiceNow, and more.Call HR is the first podcast dedicated to elevating the voices of HR and People leaders — the executives who shape culture, talent strategy, and the decisions that define how companies operate. These leaders work with every executive, know every in and out of the business, and hold the keys to how people get in the door — and how they get out. Yet they rarely get the spotlight.That changes now.Why Call HR"HR leaders are the unsung heroes of tech and media," said Volberg. "They're in every room that matters, but they're almost never the ones being interviewed. This podcast changes that."The show dives into the uncomfortable questions: How do you really get hired at these companies? What do HR leaders actually think when they read your cold DM? What happens behind closed doors when layoffs are decided? And what does modern People leadership actually look like?What Guests Are SayingJosh Newman, ServiceNow (formerly WPP):"Most HR conversations stay safe — best practices, benchmarks, the usual playbook. What I liked about Call HR is that Michelle actually pushes into the uncomfortable stuff. The questions that make you think on your feet, not just recite your LinkedIn bio."Todd Carlisle, Bessemer Venture Partners:"Every seasoned HR person I know has a LOT of interesting stories to tell… but no place to tell them. There isn't a compelling podcast I've found to hear those voices — until now."Grace McCarrick, Fortune 500 Soft Skills Coach & TikTok Personality:"I'm going to be real with you: HR has a boring problem. Michelle is a breath of fresh air. She gets all the pieces that go into a strong HR function, but she has the founder expertise that makes her sharp, and she leans into her coolness and sense of humor. I actually want to know the answers to the questions Michelle is asking."Ronni Paradiso Johnson, Head of Talent Ops, Asana:"Talent has moved from a support function to a strategic growth lever. Conversations like this help redefine what modern People leadership really looks like."Featured Guests Include leaders from Snowflake, Google, Stripe, Lyft, Netflix, Apollo, Zapier, and more.About Michelle VolbergMichelle Volberg is the founder and CEO of Twill, a next-generation talent platform backed by Bloomberg Beta, Vitalize VC, Correlation Ventures, Purpose Built Ventures, and executives from Netflix, Meta, and Snap. Call HR is an extension of her mission to make career advice more honest, accessible, and actionable.Watch & SubscribeCall HR is available now on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. New episodes drop every Tuesday.Media Contact:podcast@withtwill.com

Announcing Call HR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.