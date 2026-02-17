Biomass Innovators to Pitch Before Investor Panel at International Biomass Conference & Expo

Produced by Biomass Magazine, Pitch Day highlights emerging biomass innovations and connects selected companies with investors and industry leaders.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomass Magazine announced this week the eight companies selected to pitch to a group of angel investors and venture capital firms at the 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo , taking place March 31 – April 2, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee..“There is a strong mix of commercial-scale projects and next-generation technologies represented in this year’s Pitch Day selections,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at Biomass Magazine. “From upgraded solid fuels and biocarbon to CHP, modular systems, and advanced renewable fuels, these eight companies reflect where biomass is delivering real market value today and where it is headed next. Pitch Day gives them a direct platform to connect with investors and partners who can help accelerate deployment.”Selected by a review committee, these organizations represent a cross-section of advancement in feedstock utilization, solid fuels, industrial decarbonization, distributed power, and advanced renewable fuels.Pitch Day presenters will each deliver a 10-minute company pitch followed by 10 minutes of audience Q&A across two sessions. The program is designed to connect project developers, technology innovators, investors, and industry partners while showcasing commercially relevant solutions across the biomass value chain.The eight companies selected to give an in-person pitch at the International Biomass Conference & Expo are:• Applied Biorefinery SciencesDeveloper of a patented water-based biorefining platform that converts low-grade forest biomass and logging residues into durable, high-performance pellet fuels. The company’s approach supports forest health, wildfire risk reduction, and improved solid fuel quality.• Indigenous Canadian Energy Holdings Inc. Producer of steam-exploded black pellets designed for coal displacement and enhanced compatibility with existing thermal infrastructure, improving energy density and fuel handling characteristics.• Delta PelletsSponsor of a fully permitted, construction-ready 500,000-metric-ton-per-year industrial wood pellet facility with long-term offtake agreements and secured project inputs, representing large-scale deployment in the pellet export market.• UtilitasDeveloper of modular biomass upcycling systems that enable distributed conversion of biomass resources into usable energy and carbon products closer to feedstock sources.• Harads Arctic HeatProducer of biocarbon for metallurgical and high-temperature industrial applications, providing renewable carbon alternatives to fossil-based inputs in heavy industry.• Ashland CHP LLCDeveloper of a 15–30 MW biomass and biochar combined heat and power project co-located with a data center, pairing dispatchable renewable generation with carbon product co-production.• Renewable Waste Energy LLCWaste-to-energy platform integrating artificial intelligence with biomass and complex waste conversion to produce clean power and high-value industrial byproducts with minimal landfill disposal.• Expander Energy Inc.Technology company converting renewable and waste-based feedstocks into ultra-low-carbon advanced fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel, with a pathway toward net-negative lifecycle emissions."This year’s Pitch Day lineup highlights companies that are focused on real-world deployment, finance-ready projects, and technologies that push biomass utilization into higher-value markets such as industrial heat, carbon products, and advanced fuels,” said Marla DeFoe, senior marketing and advertising manager for Biomass Magazine. “Attendees will hear directly from innovators who are moving beyond concept and into commercialization and scale.”Investors interested in attending Pitch Day at the International Biomass Conference & Expo may contact DeFoe at mdefoe@bbiinternational.com.The largest and fastest-growing event of its kind, the International Biomass Conference & Expo is expected to draw over 1,000 attendees and more than 170 exhibitors. Now in its 19th year, the conference will return to Nashville, Tennessee.To view the agenda and full schedule visit: BiomassConference.com About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.About BBI InternationalBBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo – the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world – BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.

