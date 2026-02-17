Submit Release
Dr. Masoud Saman Recognized as a Leading Authority in Ultrasonic and Ethnic Rhinoplasty, Again.

Long term ultrasonic rhinoplasty results by Masoud Saman in New York City

Long term ultrasonic rhinoplasty results

NYC facial plastic surgeon known for preservation techniques, global patient base, and advanced recovery protocols

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Masoud Saman, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in New York City, is increasingly recognized for his leadership in advanced rhinoplasty techniques, including ultrasonic rhinoplasty, preservation rhinoplasty, and complex thick-skin, low-bridge nasal surgery.

With patients traveling from across the United States and internationally for surgical care, Dr. Saman has built a focused practice dedicated almost exclusively to rhinoplasty and facial rejuvenation. By limiting the scope of his surgical work, he emphasizes precision, refinement, and individualized aesthetic design.

Dr. Saman is known for his expertise in ethnic rhinoplasty and complex revision cases, areas that require a nuanced understanding of anatomy, structural preservation, and cultural aesthetics. His approach prioritizes maintaining nasal function while achieving natural, proportionate results tailored to each patient’s facial structure.

In addition to his surgical work, Dr. Saman has contributed to academic discussions in facial plastic surgery and has published on techniques that improve healing and postoperative recovery. His operating facility is fully accredited and purpose-built for facial surgery, incorporating advanced technology and specialized anesthesia protocols designed specifically for nasal procedures.

A distinguishing feature of Dr. Saman’s practice is its comprehensive recovery model. Patients benefit from proprietary intraoperative protocols and a dedicated postoperative recovery environment designed to optimize healing and comfort. This recovery-focused philosophy reflects his belief that outcomes are shaped not only by surgical execution but also by meticulous postoperative care.

“Rhinoplasty is one of the most technically demanding procedures in aesthetic surgery,” said Dr. Saman. “It requires not only precision and structural understanding, but restraint and judgment. The goal is never perfection. It is harmony.”

As interest in advanced rhinoplasty techniques continues to grow, Dr. Saman remains committed to surgical refinement, education, and elevating standards in facial plastic surgery.

Long-term rhinoplasty outcomes by Masoud Saman, MD in New York City

