Piada Italian Street Food Launches Burrata Marinara LTO as Part of Menu Innovation Strategy

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piada Italian Street Food, the nation’s leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, today introduced Burrata Marinara, a limited-time pasta entrée available Feb. 17 through June, marking the brand’s first pasta LTO in five years and its first menu feature with burrata.The new dish is built on Piada’s house-made marinara with roasted tomatoes, topped with a full burrata ball and finished with basil pesto and cracked black pepper. The burrata is made by BelGioioso Cheese, a family-owned producer of Italian cheeses proudly based in Wisconsin.“Pasta is at the center of what we do, so when we bring something new to our menu, it has to feel different,” said Lance Juhas, co-CEO of Piada. “Burrata Marinara is an elevated dish that delivers unbeatable quality, something guests aren’t making at home.”Burrata, traditionally served as an upscale appetizer in full-service restaurants, is featured here as the centerpiece of an entrée designed to be mixed into the sauce.“This dish is about contrast and experience,” said Matt Harding, Chief Innovation Officer at Piada. “You break into the burrata, stir it through the marinara, and it creates a creamy pink-sauce moment with roasted tomato, fresh basil, and richness throughout.”Burrata Marinara is available in two sizes: regular ($12.49) and small ($10.79). Guests can also add a burrata ball to any Piada, pasta, or salad for $2.10.The entrée will be available in-store and online for a limited time. Piada Rewards members can earn a limited-time badge when ordering Burrata Marinara or adding burrata, and members who purchase the entrée within the first week will receive 100 bonus points. Burrata Marinara is not available for catering.To learn more and find a location nearest you, please visit www.mypiada.com/locations About Piada Italian Street FoodFounded in 2010, Piada Italian Street Food is a premium fast-casual restaurant concept inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts of Rimini, Italy. Known for chef-driven flavors and customizable menu offerings, Piada is centered around the piada—a thin Italian flatbread, freshly baked on a stone grill and hand-rolled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients. Guests can also enjoy fresh salads, craveable pastas made with classic sauces, and a variety of healthy and indulgent options. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada operates 61 locations across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas, and North Carolina, with additional growth planned in 2026.

