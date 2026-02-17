MP Records Signs Los Hitmen, Locking In One of the Most Powerful Producer Duos in Latin Urban Music

Miguel Petit (CEO MP Records), Lelo y Jazzy "The Hitmen"

The label has officially signed Los Hitmen, the legendary producer duo behind some of the biggest records in reggaetón and Latin music.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MP Records just made a major power move; The label has officially signed Los Hitmen, the legendary producer duo behind some of the biggest records in reggaetón and Latin music. With a résumé that includes Wisin & Yandel, Don Omar, Jay Wheeler, Myke Towers, Arcángel, Nicky Jam and a long list of heavy hitters, Los Hitmen step into a new era backed by the vision and leadership of MP Records CEO Miguel Petit.Formed by Emanuel “Jazzy” Infante and Kristian “Lelo” Ginorio, Los Hitmen have spent nearly two decades shaping the sound of the streets and the charts. What started as a creative spark between two young producers evolved into a brotherhood that has defined eras, influenced generations, and delivered some of the most iconic tracks in the genre.Their chemistry is their superpower. Jazzy, with Ecuadorian roots, and Lelo, proudly Puerto Rican, merged their cultural influences and instincts to craft a signature sound—hard hitting drums, melodic finesse, and a raw urban identity that’s instantly recognizable. That formula has kept them relevant for twenty years and counting.A Catalog That Built the GenreLos Hitmen aren’t just part of the reggaetón story, they helped write it.Their credits include global smashes like:• “La Curiosidad” – Jay Wheeler & Myke Towers• “Sube la Music” – De La Ghetto & Nicky Jam• “Tussi” – Arcángel, De La Ghetto, Justin Quiles & Eladio Carrión• “Perder” – Dalex & Jay Wheeler• “Loco Por Verte” – Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez• “Selfie” – De La Ghetto• “Si Se Tiran” – Jowell & Randy ft. Don Omar• “EAZT” – Jay WheelerAnd their legacy goes even deeper. Early in their career, they were already shaping the DNA of the genre with classics like:• “Perreame” – Wisin & Yandel ft. Jowell & Randy• “Un Booty Nuevo” – Jowell & Randy ft. Yaviah• “Su Mamá No Sabe Na” – Plan B ft. Jowell & Randy• “Hasta Que Salga el Sol” – Jowell & Randy ft. Tito El Bambino• “Un Poquito Na’ Más” – Jowell & Randy ft. Tego CalderónIn their latest run, they’ve kept the momentum alive with tracks like “Si Si Si Si,” “Incorregible,” and “Black Jackie Chan,” proving they’re not just legends—they’re still innovators.Their work has earned them BMI Awards, ASCAP Awards, multiple Gold and Platinum plaques, and a Double Diamond RIAA certification for “La Curiosidad,” one of the most successful Latin songs of the decade.A Strategic Move by MP Records for the new era: LOS HITMEN — Season 1For Miguel Petit, signing Los Hitmen is more than a business decision, it’s a statement. Petit sees in them not only a flawless track record, but the rare ability to innovate, develop talent, lead creative direction, and build hits that outlive trends. Their arrival at MP Records signals the start of a strategic alliance designed to elevate their global footprint and expand their reach into new markets.This new chapter aligns with a milestone moment for the duo: the release of their first official producer album, LOS HITMEN: Season 1. The project encapsulates twenty years of experience, evolution, and artistic maturity, cementing their status as world class hitmakers and architects of the Latin urban sound.With MP Records behind them, Los Hitmen are stepping into a phase of bigger visibility, broader reach, and an even deeper impact on global music culture.Follow the movement in social media @MPRecordsLabel @LosHitmen

Legal Disclaimer:

