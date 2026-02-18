Animal and Pet Food Market Expected to Expand at a 7.8% CAGR by 2030: Industry Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal and pet food industry has witnessed significant expansion recently, reflecting broader changes in pet ownership and livestock farming worldwide. As consumers become more conscious about animal nutrition and innovations in feed technology evolve, this market is positioned for continued robust growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

The Animal and Pet Food Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The animal and pet food market has seen impressive growth in recent years. From $367.3 billion in 2025, it is projected to rise to $393.18 billion by 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This historic growth is attributed to several factors, such as an increase in pet ownership, expansion in commercial livestock farming, growing awareness about animal nutrition, higher consumption of packaged animal feed, and advancements in feed processing technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trajectory. Forecasts suggest it will reach $530.44 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.8%. Factors fueling this expansion include rising demand for health-oriented pet food, greater adoption of sustainable feed ingredients, growth in e-commerce sales of pet food, emphasis on alternative protein sources, and increased investment in feed innovation. Key trends shaping the future include the rising popularity of premium pet nutrition, use of functional feed ingredients, development of specialized diet formulas, transparency in ingredient sourcing, and more personalized products tailored to specific animal needs.

Understanding Animal Food and Pet Food Categories

Animal food generally refers to feed formulated from ingredients like grains, oilseed by-products, and meat products intended for domestic animals used in farming or other purposes. Pet food, on the other hand, is specifically designed for companion animals such as dogs and cats, made from similar raw materials but tailored to meet the nutritional requirements of pets for consumption.

Rising Pet Ownership as a Major Growth Driver in the Animal and Pet Food Market

Increasing numbers of pet owners are a significant factor propelling market growth. Pet ownership involves keeping domesticated animals as companions within households, providing emotional support and recreation. This trend is being driven by lifestyle changes and urbanization, where more city dwellers seek companionship and stress relief through pets. The widespread adoption of remote work has also made it easier for people to care for animals at home.

Growing pet ownership directly raises demand for animal and pet food, as owners consistently require nutritious, balanced food products to maintain their pets’ health. For example, in 2024, the US-based nonprofit Shelter Animals Count reported that total dog and cat adoptions reached 4,192,443, including about 2 million dogs and 2 million cats. This figure reflects a slight increase of 0.4 percent or 17,153 more adoptions compared to 2023. Such trends underscore how rising pet ownership is fueling the market’s expansion.

Regional Leadership in the Animal and Pet Food Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest regional market for animal and pet food. Western Europe followed as the second-largest market. The market report covers a wide range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and regional performance.

