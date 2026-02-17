Thrift Giant to Open One of the Largest Thrift Stores in North Texas, Expanding Community Impact in Colleyville

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrift Giant, one of the leading thrift store chains in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, is proud to announce the upcoming grand opening of a new location in Colleyville, TX — a milestone moment that reflects the company’s continued commitment to value, sustainability, and community impact.Expecting to open mid-March 2026, the new location will feature more than 30,000 square feet of retail space, marking an exciting new chapter for a brand that has been deeply rooted in the community since its beginnings in 1986 as Irving Thrift.Over the past three decades, Thrift Giant has grown from a local favorite into a trusted destination for families, bargain hunters, and treasure seekers across the metroplex. Known as “the place to find hidden treasures,” the store offers a constantly changing selection of clothing, furniture, home décor, household essentials, and unique one-of-a-kind finds — all at affordable prices.The new location represents more than growth; it reflects the company’s continued dedication to serving North Texas communities with access to quality merchandise, sustainable shopping options, and meaningful local impact.Customers can expect an elevated thrift experience — wider aisles, expanded product categories, and an even greater variety of items at unbeatable value. From vintage fashion to everyday essentials, the store is designed to inspire discovery and make affordable shopping exciting for everyone.“We are thrilled to be opening a new Thrift Giant location in North Texas,” said Matt Kloeber, CEO of Thrift Giant. “This store represents our continued commitment to our customers, our local communities, and the meaningful partnerships that help them thrive. We are especially excited to become part of the Colleyville community and to contribute in a positive way by creating jobs, supporting local nonprofit organizations, and offering families a place where they can save, explore, and find something special every time they visit.”As Thrift Giant continues to expand, the company remains focused on its core mission: providing affordable shopping options while supporting local communities and encouraging sustainable consumption through reuse and recycling. The new location reflects Thrift Giant’s dedication to community partnerships and its ongoing commitment to supporting nonprofit organizations throughout the Colleyville area and beyond.The grand opening celebration will welcome shoppers, local families, and community members to experience the excitement firsthand and discover why Thrift Giant continues to be a North Texas favorite.About Thrift Giant:Founded in 1986 as Irving Thrift, Thrift Giant has grown into one of the largest thrift store chains in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Known for its wide selection, affordable pricing, and community-focused values, Thrift Giant helps customers uncover hidden treasures while promoting sustainable shopping across North Texas.Media Contact:Giulliana MazziPhone # 512-413-7908Giulliana@donate2impact.com

