Rellevate Wins 'Digital Payments Innovation' Award at FinTech Week Dubai 2026

Rellevate recognized in Dubai as a global leader in digital payment innovation.

Rellevate honored at FinTech Week Dubai 2026 for real-time digital payment innovation that empowers Americans with affordable, flexible access to their money.

We are incredibly proud of this award. Innovation is about making money work for the people who need it most and removing friction and fees that block financial progress.” — Stewart Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate , Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, announced it has been honored with the “Digital Payments Innovation” award at the 2nd FinTech Week: Payments, Security & Beyond , which took place 16–17 February 2026 at the Radisson Blu in Dubai.The award recognized Rellevate’s leadership in delivering flexible, real-time digital payment solutions. Stewart Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rellevate, served as a keynote speaker at the summit, delivering a featured presentation titled “Helping Those That Need It the Most.”A Mission of EmpowermentCentral to Stockdale’s presentation was Rellevate’s core mission: “Empowering Americans to affordably access, move, and use their money—anytime, anywhere.” By focusing on eliminating excessive and often exorbitant fees charged by traditional financial-sector organizations, Rellevate provides a seamless delivery system that ensures funds are available exactly when needed.“We are incredibly proud to receive the Digital Payments Innovation award,” said Stewart Stockdale. “Innovation isn't just about faster tech; it’s about making money work for the people who need it most,” said Stewart Stockdale. “At FinTech Week Dubai, we showcased how our platform removes the friction and fees that historically hinder financial progress. This award validates our commitment to creating a more equitable financial ecosystem for our 3 million+ account holders.”Global RecognitionThe 2nd FinTech Week: Payments, Security & Beyond brought together over 300 senior decision-makers and 50+ global speakers to explore the future of digital banking and cybersecurity. Rellevate’s recognition underscores its commitment to driving user-centric payment innovations that help organizations—from the State of Georgia to UNICEF—modernize disbursements and improve financial lives.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.

