InfusaLounge Marks New Era in North Texas Healthcare with Expansion into Integrative & Functional Medicine

After Eight Years Serving North Dallas, InfusaLounge Celebrates Expanded Clinical Capabilities with Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting and Community Event

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine , a trusted name in wellness care across North Texas for eight years, is officially marking its evolution into a comprehensive integrative and functional medicine clinic with a community celebration on February 18, 2026. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce, with Allen Mayor Baine Brooks in attendance, recognizing the clinic’s expanded mission and upgraded healthcare capabilities.The celebration marks a pivotal milestone in the clinic’s eight-year journey and its growing ability to serve residents across North Dallas with deeper, more comprehensive healthcare. Located at 190 E Stacy Rd #1720 in Allen, Texas , InfusaLounge has operated continuously from the same location, building a loyal patient base throughout Allen, McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Fairview, Lucas, and surrounding Collin County communities. The new name reflects clinical capabilities that now go far beyond the practice’s original scope.“For eight years, InfusaLounge has been about one thing: helping people feel their best,” said Melissa Chester, Founder and Director of Operations. “As our community’s needs have grown and our clinical training has expanded, so has our mission. This isn’t a name change for the sake of a name change — it reflects a genuine expansion in what we can now offer the people who trust us with their health.”Under its new identity, InfusaLounge now offers a full spectrum of integrative healthcare services, including functional medicine consultations, comprehensive diagnostic testing, hormone and metabolic optimization, regenerative medicine protocols, and advanced therapeutic technologies. The clinic’s approach centers on identifying and treating the root causes of chronic health issues rather than managing symptoms alone — providing patients with personalized care plans built on thorough lab work, advanced biomarker analysis, and ongoing clinical support.Among the clinic’s advanced offerings is the EPIC Upper Cervical Alignment System, a precision-guided, non-invasive technology for neurological and structural care that is one of only a handful of its kind in Texas. InfusaLounge also features hyperbaric oxygen therapy, ozone therapy, and other regenerative protocols that are typically available only through large hospital systems or specialty centers. The combination of functional medicine, advanced diagnostics, and restorative therapies under one roof is rare in the North Dallas region.The February 18 celebration is open to the public and will feature food, raffles, giveaways, and exclusive one-day-only promotions. Community members are encouraged to book a visit in advance to secure their spot. The ribbon cutting with the Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Brooks reflects InfusaLounge’s deep roots in the Allen community and its continued investment in the region’s health and well-being.“We believe healthcare should be thorough, personalized, and empowering,” said Chester. “This celebration is an invitation for the community to experience what integrative medicine can do — a model of care where you’re treated as a whole person, not just a set of symptoms. We’re proud to bring this level of care to Allen and the surrounding communities we’ve served for nearly a decade.”For more information about InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine, visit www.infusalounge.com , call (972) 546-4318, or follow InfusaLounge on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.###About InfusaLounge Integrative & Functional MedicineInfusaLounge Integrative & Functional Medicine is a full-service integrative medicine clinic located in Allen, Texas, serving patients throughout the North Dallas region. Founded by Melissa Chester eight years ago, the practice has evolved from a wellness-focused center into a comprehensive integrative clinic combining functional medicine principles, advanced diagnostics, and evidence-based natural therapies to address the root causes of chronic health conditions. The clinic provides personalized care spanning diagnostics, regenerative medicine, hormone optimization, metabolic health, and advanced therapeutic technologies for patients throughout Allen, McKinney, Frisco, Plano, and surrounding Collin County communities.Connect with InfusaLounge:Instagram: @infusaloungewellnessYouTube: @infusaloungewellnessspaTikTok: @infusaloungewellnessLinkedIn: InfusaLounge Wellness Spa

