Attorney General Jeff Jackson Honors Triangle Area North Carolinians with Dogwood Awards

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson presented the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award to North Carolinians in the Triangle area on Friday. The Dogwood Award recognizes people who are improving their fellow North Carolinians’ health, safety, and well-being.

Photos from the ceremony can be viewed here.

Recipients in the Triangle area:

Sergeant Juan Collado and Deputy Anthony Garcia

“Sergeant Collado and Deputy Garcia are heroes,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “They saw a child in danger, stepped in, applied their training, saved that boy’s life. They set the standard for the best of law enforcement, and we’re all grateful for their swift action and service.”

Sergeant Juan Collado and Deputy Anthony Garcia serve with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Dr. Nabarun Dasgupta

“Dr. Dasgupta is advancing research that will help us save lives,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “He and his team are helping people detect drug-related threats earlier, guide harm reduction, and effectively focus overdose prevention across North Carolina and all over the country.”

Nabarun Dasgupta, PhD, MPH is a Senior Scientist at the UNC Injury Prevention Research Center and runs the Opioid Data Lab.

Sheriff Ennis Wright

“Sheriff Wright made history as the first African American sheriff in Cumberland County history,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “After serving in the U.S. Army, he joined the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 and has left a lasting impact on the people of Cumberland County over the last three decades.”

Sheriff Ennis Wright retired from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in June 2025.

Detective Bryan Williscroft

“There are devastating reports of North Carolinians losing much of their life savings through crypto ATM scams,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Detective Williscroft’s passion for preventing crypto scams has made him an incredibly valuable partner in keeping people’s money safe.”

Detective Bryan Williscroft serves with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department.

UNC Law Students

“Not only did these UNC Law students spend time volunteering at free legal clinics in western North Carolina, they did it during their spring break,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “They helped people navigating the challenges of rebuilding after Helene. An incredible start to their legal careers.”

Meghan Moran is the director of pro-bono initiatives at UNC’s School of Law. The UNC Law Students accepting this award include Elli Alexander, Nevaeh Haddock, Mia Larkin, Mandy Mericle, Tysen Moy, Miranda Papes, Andrew Parco, and Rachel Vinarcik.

NCSBI Agents Jonathan Lee and Brian Fleming

“Agents Lee and Fleming work on highly complex wiretap cases that help us go after drug traffickers,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “I’m grateful for their work with our Criminal Bureau to seize more than 1.5 kilograms of deadly drugs and more than $12 million in financial assets.”

Brian Fleming is the SBI Special Agent in Charge of the Criminal Enterprise Investigations Unit. Jonathan Lee is an Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

DHHS SNAP Team

“Throughout all the back and forth and uncertainty of SNAP litigation, the team working at DHHS worked nonstop as our case made SNAP funds available again to 1.4 million North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “I appreciate DHHS working around the clock to get funds out to help North Carolina families get food on the table as quickly as possible.”

The DHHS SNAP team reprogrammed EBT cards for 1.4 million people as part of the Attorney General’s case against the U.S. Department of Agriculture for withholding food assistance during the government shutdown. The team includes Elmore Bryant, Emma Burgy Burnette, Valerie Byers, Kathie Chapuis, Brook Clements, Joyce Collins Coleman, Yvonne Copeland, Sridevi Gajjala, Brandy Goodman, Deanna Hawkes, Jerquitta Hicks-Smallwood, Brian Hogan, Hannah Jones, Rebecca Kennedy, Michael Leighs, Eric Meadows, Thomas Miller, Rob Morrell, Patsy O’Donnell, Radhashyam Parusha, Harish Peddapatla, Sarah Perkins, Rajeev Premakumar, Pandiarajan Ramasamy, Jill Simmerman Lawrence, Sunil Singh, Allison Smith, Heather Strickland, Robin Thomas, Summer Tonizzo, Karen Wade, and James Werner.

District Attorney Mike Waters

“Through his service as district attorney for the 11th prosecutorial district, Mike Waters has been a fierce defender of justice,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “And his commitment to people doesn’t stop with his day job – when he’s not being the top prosecutor in his district, he’s advocating for abused and neglected children. I’m grateful for his service and his partnership.”

Mike Waters has served as district attorney for the 11th prosecutorial district, which covers Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance, and Warren counties since 2015.

L. Ron Pringle

“When SNAP benefits were delayed, Ron and his team at the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle helped many of our neighbors in seven counties get nutritious food at no cost,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “We’re lucky to have him leading the work to help feed our families and children.”

L. Ron Pringle is the president and CEO of the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, which works to address the root causes of food insecurity across Wake, Durham, Johnston, Orange, Chatham, Nash, and Edgecombe counties.

Colonel Michael McCann

“People trust the National Guard in a disaster or an emergency, and it’s because of people like Colonel McCann,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “I’m grateful for his leadership in the Guard, as well as his personal mentorship to me and my fellow JAGs.”

Colonel Michael McCann served as the Staff Judge Advocate for the North Carolina National Guard.

State Bureau of Investigation K-9 Unit

“North Carolina knows what it’s like to be struck by natural disaster, which is why I am so proud of the way the NCSBI’s K-9 unit showed up for our neighbors in Texas following their floods last summer,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “My gratitude goes out to these canines, John Taylor, and Director Hawley for answering the call and being able to provide this crucial recovery help.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s K-9 unit includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge and K-9 Unit Coordinator John Taylor, Agent Ashlee Cowan and K-9 Vegas, Agent Isabelle Denman and K-9 Sherry, Agent Sarah Robinson and K-9 Kiraa, and Agent Scott Spear and K-9 Lola.

Jonathan Kappler

“Jonathan Kappler has done incredible work to protect the health and well-being of North Carolinians through his service at NCDHHS,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “His leadership helped 2.5 million North Carolinians out from under approximately $6.5 billion worth of medical debt, navigated us through COVID, and helped North Carolina finally expand Medicaid—a truly extraordinary feat of service to our state’s people.”

Jonathan Kappler served as Deputy Secretary for External Affairs and Chief of Staff at NCDHHS.

