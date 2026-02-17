Attorney General Jeff Jackson Honors Charlotte Area North Carolinians with Dogwood Awards

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH –Attorney General Jeff Jackson recognized three North Carolinians in the Charlotte area with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award on Friday. The Dogwood Award recognizes people who are improving their fellow North Carolinians’ health, safety, and well-being.

Photos from the ceremony can be viewed here.

Recipients in the Charlotte area:

Larry Sprinkle

“WCNC’s Larry Sprinkle has been a Charlotte TV staple for over 40 years, building trust in his forecasts and his focus on showing the heart of the region’s people,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Larry represents the best of Charlotte – positive, charming, and looking out for others.”

Larry Sprinkle has been a weather forecaster with WCNC Charlotte for more than 40 years.

Rep. Dudley Greene

“Representative Dudley Greene is a former sheriff and a true defender of public safety,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Today, we recognize him for his assistance with combatting robocalls and the scams that follow, as well as his tireless work towards Helene recovery.”

Dudley Greene represents District 85 in the North Carolina General Assembly, which covers Avery, McDowell, Mitchell, and Yancey counties.

Dream Center Academy

“Dream Center Academy is making a lasting impact on the lives of students and families in their community,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “They give students the support and guidance they need to succeed in school and their careers. These educators are an example of how much good you can do when you show up every day and ask how you can help the next generation.”

Dream Center Academy is a community learning center that helps middle and high-school students pursue academic and professional development through after-school and summer programming. In 2024, 100 percent of Dream Center Academy graduating high school students graduated college and were career ready.

