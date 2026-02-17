Gisela E. Pratt Recognized by Influential Women as a Trusted Mortgage Professional Guiding Families Toward Homeownership

HAZLETON, PA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hazleton Branch Manager Combines Two Decades of Expertise with Personalized Service to Help Clients Achieve Financial GoalsGisela E. Pratt, widely known as Gigi, is a seasoned mortgage professional with more than 20 years of experience in the home lending industry. As Branch Manager at United Mortgage Corp. in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, she is dedicated to educating and guiding families through the complexities of homeownership and real estate investing. Gigi’s mission is to help clients achieve their financial goals while fostering lasting relationships built on trust, integrity, and personalized service.Gigi earned a Degree in Political Science from Montclair State University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business/Office Automation/Technology/Data Entry from Berkeley College. Over her extensive career, she has developed comprehensive expertise across a wide range of loan products, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo loans. Her deep understanding of the mortgage process enables her to provide tailored solutions for every client, whether they are purchasing a first home, refinancing, or investing in new properties. By taking the time to understand each client’s unique needs, Gigi ensures they receive guidance and support at every step of their financial journey.Gigi attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family, her strong faith, and a relentless work ethic. She believes that consistently putting people first, delivering value, and remaining true to her word has opened the doors to every major opportunity in her career.The most valuable career advice Gigi has received is to be a leader, work diligently, mentor others whenever possible, and continually pursue education and professional certifications. She encourages young women entering her field to speak confidently, embrace creativity, try new approaches, listen actively, and support others along the way. One of the biggest challenges—and opportunities—in Gigi’s field is connecting with as many people as possible to let them know she can assist with their mortgage and real estate needs, while providing reliable guidance in an ever-evolving market.In both her professional and personal life, Gigi prioritizes consistency, dedication, and a willingness to do what others won’t. These values have guided her through every challenge and opportunity, enabling her to support families in achieving their dreams of homeownership.Through her expertise, commitment, and integrity, Gisela E. Pratt continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of her clients and her community.Learn More about Gisela E. Pratt:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/gigi-pratt or through her profile on United Mortgage Corp., https://unitedmortgage.com/loan-officer/gisela-pratt/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

