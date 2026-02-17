Submissions Open for 2026 Top Agri-food Pioneers

Submissions for the Global Network of Innovators Created by the World Food Prize Foundation Coincide with the Organization's 40th Anniversary

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Submissions are now open for the World Food Prize Foundation’s 2026 Top Agri-food Pioneers (TAP) , an international cohort of 40 innovators advancing practical, science-driven solutions to strengthen food and nutrition security worldwide. The upcoming cohort coincides with the World Food Prize’s 40th anniversary, a milestone year for the Foundation’s global work.TAP honors individuals of all ages, backgrounds and career fields who are advancing agriculture and food systems through bold ideas, practical solutions and collaborative leadership. These pioneers represent a wide spectrum of expertise—from farmers, scientists and entrepreneurs to policy leaders, educators and innovators—united by a shared commitment to improving food and nutrition security worldwide.“TAP recognizes innovators who are delivering results—not just ideas —across the global food system,” said Mashal Husain, President, World Food Prize Foundation. “As the Foundation marks the 40th anniversary of the World Food Prize, the cohort reflects Dr. Norman E. Borlaug’s legacy by advancing science-driven solutions, cross-sector partnerships and measurable impact in communities around the world.”Since its debut in 2024, the TAP program has grown into a global network of trailblazers accelerating progress across agriculture, nutrition, sustainability, technology and more. The 2025 cohort featured 39 individuals spanning 27 countries and ranged in age from 20 to 79, representing a powerful cross-section of experience, geography and expertise.“This recognition underscores the importance of research-driven, science-based solutions in addressing global food and climate challenges,” said 2025 Top Agrifood Pioneer Magdi Elsayed, Research Assistant Professor, University of Alaska Fairbanks. "I am excited to collaborate with fellow innovators to develop integrated, sustainable strategies for resilient agri-food systems."TAP recipients demonstrate how locally grounded innovation can drive global impact across diverse food systems. One example is 2025 Top Agri-food Pioneer Phindi Cebukhulu Mosomi, Group CEO, Hazile Group, whose work advances scalable, locally led solutions with relevance well beyond the communities in which they begin."Being named a Top Agri-food Pioneer is a profound honor and a powerful reminder that local innovation can shape global food systems,” said Mosomi. “This recognition by the World Food Prize Foundation inspires me to keep pushing boundaries and collaborating across borders to co-create a food-secure future."Any institution or individual may submit a name for consideration for TAP. The eligibility criteria, the selection procedure, a social media toolkit for promotion and other information can be found at www.worldfoodprize.org/TAP Submission link HERE The deadline for submissions is March 25, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.