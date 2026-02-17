Attorney General Ken Paxton sued TP-Link Systems Inc. (“TP Link”) for deceptively marketing its networking devices and allowing the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”) to access American consumers’ devices in their homes. This is the first of several lawsuits that will be filed by Attorney General Paxton this week to stop companies affiliated with Communist China from harming Texans.

Despite its claims of privacy and security, TP Link’s products have been used by People’s Republic of China’s (“PRC”) state-sponsored hacking entities to launch multiple cyber-attack operations against the United States. Further, TP Link’s ownership and supply-chain are tied to China. Through these ties, TP Link is subject to the PRC’s national data laws, which require Chinese citizens and firms to support PRC intelligence services by divulging Americans’ data. With nearly all of its products’ parts imported from China, TP Link’s deliberate deception towards Texans regarding the nationality, privacy, and security capabilities of its networking devices is not just illegal—it is also a national security threat that enables the secret surveillance and exploitation of Texas consumers.

“This week, my office is launching a coordinated series of actions against CCP-aligned companies to send a clear message that in the Lone Star State we will always put Texas and America First,” said Attorney General Paxton. “TP Link will face the full force of the law for putting Americans’ security at risk. Let this serve as a clear warning to any Chinese entity seeking to compromise our nation’s security.”

This lawsuit follows an investigation into TP Link that Attorney General Paxton announced in October 2025. Attorney General Paxton has taken action against numerous CCP-linked companies as part of a broader initiative to protect Texans’ data from illegal exploitation. Additionally, Governor Abbott recently updated the state’s list of prohibited technologies for state employees and devices to include TP Link.

This announcement marks the first of several lawsuits that the Office of the Attorney General will file this week as part of a coordinated effort to hold China accountable under Texas law.

To read the lawsuit, click here.