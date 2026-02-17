Lecker & Associates Continues Employee Advocacy with Educational Webinar on Late-Career Layoffs

Lecker & Associates Hosts Educational Webinar to Support Employees Facing Late-Career Layoffs

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lecker & Associates, a Toronto-based employment law firm, continues its commitment to employee advocacy by providing legal education and guidance to senior employees and executives affected by layoffs later in their careers. As economic uncertainty, workplace restructuring, and cost-cutting measures continue across Ontario, older employees often face distinct legal and financial considerations when their employment ends.

Employees aged 55 and older frequently encounter longer job searches, increased concerns about re-employment prospects, and heightened financial consequences if severance entitlements are misunderstood or undervalued. Despite these realities, many employers continue to present severance offers based solely on statutory minimum standards, which may not reflect potential common law entitlements.

Late-Career Layoffs and Severance Entitlements

Termination of employment later in one’s career is rarely a routine matter. Under common law, factors such as age, length of service, seniority, and character of employment play a significant role in assessing reasonable notice. Depending on the circumstances, senior employees and long-service professionals may be entitled to compensation beyond statutory minimum requirements.

Many employees remain unaware that accepting an early severance offer or signing a release without obtaining legal advice can significantly limit their ability to pursue additional compensation. Without proper guidance, employees may inadvertently forfeit entitlements intended to reflect the practical realities of securing comparable employment later in life.

Lecker & Associates regularly represents senior professionals and executives whose initial severance offers did not align with their legal position. Through both legal representation and educational initiatives, the firm works to promote informed decision-making at critical career transition points.

Educating Employees Through Legal Information Initiatives

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote legal awareness, Lecker & Associates is hosting a free educational webinar entitled:

The 2026 Layoff Survival Guide: Your Legal Rights After Being Let Go at 55+

The webinar is designed to provide practical legal information to non-unionized senior employees and executives in Ontario who have been laid off or are facing termination. The session will address key issues affecting older employees, including severance assessment principles, common employer practices, timing considerations, and steps employees should consider before signing any severance agreement.

The Importance of Timing and Legal Awareness

Timing can materially affect termination and severance matters. Employees who delay seeking advice or who accept severance offers without understanding their legal position may compromise valuable rights. Conversely, acting too quickly without guidance may also expose employees to unnecessary risk.

Lecker & Associates emphasizes the importance of obtaining legal advice early, particularly where age, tenure, or seniority may impact severance entitlements.

Legal Advocacy Focused on Employee Rights

Lecker & Associates represents employees across Ontario in a wide range of employment law matters, including wrongful dismissal, severance disputes, constructive dismissal, workplace harassment, discrimination, and employment contract issues. The firm focuses exclusively on employee representation, providing legal services grounded in clarity, advocacy, and strategic advice tailored to each client’s circumstances.

About Lecker & Associates

Lecker & Associates is a Toronto-based employment law firm dedicated to representing employees in workplace disputes throughout Ontario. The firm provides legal services related to wrongful dismissal, severance claims, constructive dismissal, workplace harassment, discrimination, and employment contract matters.

For more information, visit leckerslaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.