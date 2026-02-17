Influential Women Highlights: Pam Thomason, Senior Account Manager Driving Innovation and Sustainability in Packaging

BELFAST, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Four Decades of Industry Experience, Faith-Driven Values, and Client-Focused Excellence to Pratt IndustriesPam Thomason, Senior Account Manager at Pratt Industries, brings more than 40 years of experience in the corrugated packaging and paper industries to her role, combining deep technical knowledge with a consultative, relationship-driven approach. Based in Belfast, Tennessee, Pam is widely respected for helping clients optimize packaging processes, reduce operational costs, and enhance environmental sustainability.At Pratt Industries, Pam partners closely with cross-functional teams across manufacturing, marketing, and distribution to develop customized packaging solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs. Her ability to align strategic goals with practical implementation allows businesses to improve efficiency while meeting sustainability objectives. Known for her innovative thinking and attention to detail, Pam works collaboratively to ensure that every solution delivers measurable value.Pam holds degrees in Business Management and Applied Science from Columbia State Community College. Over the course of her distinguished career, she has held leadership roles in customer service, sales, quality management, and finance. Her professional journey includes key positions at Georgia-Pacific, Smurfit-Stone, and MeadWestvaco, where she built a reputation for strengthening client relationships, improving operational systems, and mentoring high-performing teams.Her commitment to excellence has earned her numerous accolades, including multiple Pinnacle Club awards and recognition for philanthropic contributions. Pam remains actively engaged in professional organizations such as the National Association of Professional Women, further reflecting her dedication to leadership and community involvement.Pam attributes her success to her faith, intuition, and the meaningful relationships she has cultivated throughout her career. She believes that listening to her inner voice has guided many pivotal decisions—often requiring her to step beyond her comfort zone. She also credits early mentors who saw her potential, particularly a sales manager who encouraged her to pursue a path in sales. Today, her persistence, strong work ethic, and genuine desire to help customers continue to fuel her professional achievements.One of the most impactful pieces of advice Pam received came from her college English teacher: “Know where to find the help and information you need.” She has embraced this principle throughout her career, recognizing that leadership is not about having all the answers but about knowing how to access the right resources and expertise at the right time.As a seasoned professional in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Pam understands both the challenges and opportunities within technical sales. She has navigated gender bias, market volatility, and even company bankruptcies, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in highly competitive environments. Yet she views these experiences as opportunities for growth. Her 13-year pursuit of a $2 million annual account stands as a powerful example of her perseverance and belief that dedication and consistency ultimately pay off.Pam encourages young women entering the industry to believe in themselves, trust their intuition, and remain steadfast in the face of doubt. She emphasizes that while talent is important, consistency, integrity, and relationship-building are what create lasting success. To her, sales is not about transactions—it is about helping people solve problems and build long-term partnerships.Guided by values of faith, family, friendship, honesty, integrity, and service, Pam brings authenticity and compassion to every professional and personal interaction. Whether supporting customers, collaborating with colleagues, or serving within her church community, she remains committed to making a positive and lasting impact.Pam Thomason’s career reflects a rare combination of experience, resilience, and heart—demonstrating that true leadership is built not only on expertise, but on trust, service, and unwavering dedication to others.Learn More about Pam Thomason:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/pam-thomason Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

