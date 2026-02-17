UNITAR Equips 35 Young Entrepreneurs from Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon with Essential Skills in Business and Innovation

The training concluded on 11 February with a final presentation session, where each participant presented a ready-to-launch business proposal developed throughout the programme. The business and project plan addressed challenges in the region’s agri-food sector and highlighted innovative solutions promoting economic resilience, job creation and sustainable development in their respective countries.

UNITAR recognized participants’ dedication and progress during a certificate ceremony, marking the completion of the training programme.

Voices of the Participants:

This programme was new and eye-opening for me. I learned practical entrepreneurship skills, including pricing models, market access strategies, and key tips that will help me launch my project." - Nour Elden Tarek, UNITAR Training Participant, Egypt

This workshop was a major turning point for me. It strengthened my strategic thinking, financial planning, and risk management, and helped me make my project clearer and more practical. The mentorship and tools gave me the confidence to move forward and aim for real impact. I’m truly grateful to the UNITAR team and to the participants. It was a fantastic group to learn and work with. "―Rebin Hamarashid, UNITAR Training Participant, Iraq

“The RISE LAB field tours gave us rare, behind-the-scenes access to large-scale operations, helping us see how complex systems work in practice. Combined with sessions led by international experts, the experience connected global perspectives with real-world application.” －Rayan Sadek, UNITAR Training Participant, Lebanon

UNITAR remains committed to supporting sustainable business and innovation for inclusive growth across the world.