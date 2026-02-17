UNITAR Co-Hosts the 11th Annual Geneva Interfaith Dialogue with the Permanent Mission of Jordan

This sentiment of proactive peace-building was echoed by the representatives of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, who provided practical examples of religious pluralism as a cornerstone of national identity. Amb. Erzhan Kazykhan highlighted that in his country, a multitude of religions live side by side in a spirit of mutual respect. He emphazised that this harmony is not a passive occurrence but a result of a firm and long-standing commitment from the government to foster an inclusive society where diversity is protected.

Similarly, Mr Marat Kangarlinski noted that the peaceful coexistence of various faith communities remains a primary pillar of their state policy. These contributions served as a testament to the idea that intentional governance can create environments where religious differences become a source of national strength rather than conflict.

The dialogue also underscored the vital role of religious leaders in the prevention of conflict. These leaders often possess a unique moral authority and deep ties to local communities, which contribute to early warning systems and mediation in times of crisis. By fostering a collaborative ecosystem between secular policymakers and faith-based actors, the Geneva Interfaith Dialogue aimed to move beyond tolerance toward a deeper sense of empathy. This shift is essential for building the trust necessary for effective international cooperation.

Mr Alex Mejia brought the session to a close by reinforcing the critical necessity of these exchanges. To close the event, he introduced a video message from the Ambassador. Ivonne Baki, whose words provided a resonant bookend to the day's discussions. In his closing remarks, Mr Mejia reaffirmed that in our current epoch, the strengthening of multilateralism is a moral imperative. He emphasized that the collaboration between diverse nations and faiths is the only viable path to navigating the challenges and complexities of the modern world.

As the meeting concluded, the consensus was clear: while we live in an era where peace is never certain, and conflict is a persistent threat, the pursuit of common human values remains the only viable path forward. The 11th edition of this dialogue served as a reminder that the "International Geneva" community must remain a focal point for goodwill and ethical leadership. By reaffirming their commitment to the UN Charter and the shared values that bind humanity together, the more than 70 participants left the Palais des Nations with a renewed sense of purpose, determined to translate these high-level discussions into tangible actions for a more harmonious world.