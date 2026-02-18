Bon Accord Picture Company Starts Production on Documentary Featuring Cypress Hill Founding Member Sen Dog

Sen Dog

Mi Familia is an epic journey and sweeping history of Cuba, immigration, South LA, and a vital story about America.” — Christian Jean

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bon Accord Picture Company has begun principal photography on Mi Familia, a powerful new documentary centered on Afro-Cuban American recording artist Senen Reyes—aka Sen Dog—founding member of the groundbreaking, genre-defying Hip-Hop group Cypress Hill and lead vocalist for metal bands SX-10 and Powerflo.Filmed on location in Cuba, Miami, and Los Angeles, Mi Familia traces Sen’s roots from Pinar del Río, Cuba and the profound impact it had on his music and life, through his family’s escape to the United States via the Freedom Flights. Arriving as a refugee in South Gate at just six years old, speaking no English, and with nothing but the clothes on his back, Sen came of age within a richly diverse South LA community where lived experience, street culture, demographic change, and music converged — giving rise to Cypress Hill and helping shape the unique sound and spirit of West Coast hip-hop.“I’ve wanted to tell this story for a long time, to connect with my Cuban heritage and share my family’s musical legacy going back generations, said Sen. “My brother and I are the only two musicians in our family who were raised in the United States, so we were able to reach greater heights than most of the people that made music in Cuba. I want to shed light on the Cuban experience today, along with the music and people I grew up with in South Gate. I also want to break down doors in music and in life for people starting on journeys similar to mine.”The film will feature Sen’s family – including his brother and Latino hip-hop pioneer Mellow Man Ace – alongside music legends and producers, historians, bestselling authors, and diverse cultural organizations focused on the United States and Cuba.“Mi Familia is timely and has a powerful narrator in Sen, who speaks directly to camera, creating an intimate experience while testifying about his craft, his family near and far, and ongoing mission to create borderless music and messages,” shared Christian Jean, director and co-producer. “Visually striking with rare archival photos and film, including the places that shaped Sen and the origins of rap music itself, Mi Familia is an epic journey about dreams and faith, but also a sweeping history of Cuba, migration, South LA, and a vital story about America – one that we need now more than ever.”Bon Accord Picture Company plans to premiere Ma Familia at major film festivals in early 2027.ABOUT BON ACCORD PICTURE COMPANYBon Accord Picture Company creates prestige content for theatrical, broadcast, and digital release. Founder Christian Jean co-produced the upcoming motion picture “All There Is” for Sam Okun Productions, starring Jason Priestley, Mena Suvari, and Elsie Fisher. His credits include over 1,000 hours of scripted and non-fiction programming for ITV Studios, 20th Television, and others, including “America Now” anchored by Leeza Gibbons, as well as over 200 creative campaigns for brands including Disney, Microsoft, and Discovery Channel. Prior to forming Bon Accord, Jean was Director of Production and Scripted Development at 360 creative studio, Autonomy.Contact Media Relations:Heidi Johnson, HiJinx Arts, 323-204-7246, heidi@hijinxarts.comElizabeth Johnson, Cavanah Communications, 213-713-4865, elizabeth@cavanahcommunications.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.