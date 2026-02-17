Influential Women Spotlights Linda B. Sherrell: Lifelong Educator, STEM Leader, and Ruby Life Master in Bridge

COLLIERVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired Computer Science Professor Continues to Inspire Through Teaching, Mentorship, and Community Engagement in Collierville, TennesseeLinda B. Sherrell, Ph.D., is a retired computer science professor, accomplished bridge player, and dedicated educator whose career reflects an enduring commitment to academic excellence, mentorship, and community service. Based in Collierville, Tennessee, Dr. Sherrell has spent decades shaping minds in both the classroom and the community.Dr. Sherrell earned her Ph.D. in Computer Science with a minor in Mathematics from Louisiana State University. She also holds both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Mathematics from Auburn University. Over a distinguished career spanning more than twenty years, she taught undergraduate and graduate courses in software engineering, programming, and discrete mathematics. Her passion for teaching and curriculum development led her to serve in several leadership roles, including Accreditation Committee Chair, Undergraduate Curriculum Coordinator, and Director of summer computational thinking camps designed to inspire young girls to pursue careers in technology.A strong advocate for expanding access to STEM education, Dr. Sherrell served as Principal Investigator for a $1.6 million National Science Foundation grant aimed at enhancing computer science education in Memphis City and Shelby County Schools. The initiative strengthened curriculum development, teacher preparation, and student engagement in computer science across the region. In recognition of her impact, she has been inducted into P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Marquis Who’s Who, honoring her contributions to education and leadership.Following her retirement from academia, Dr. Sherrell devoted more time to another lifelong passion: the game of bridge. In May 2022, she achieved the distinguished rank of Ruby Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL), a testament to her discipline, analytical skill, and competitive spirit. She now teaches beginning, intermediate, and advanced bridge students both in-person and online, offering private and semi-private lessons tailored to individual learning preferences.Her beginner courses include “Learn Bridge in a Day” and “No Trump in a Day,” which introduce students to essential conventions, play of the hand, and defensive strategies. Intermediate lessons focus on conventions and the Two Over One system, while advanced instruction emphasizes refined play and defensive techniques. She has also offered bridge camps for youth for 6 years.Dr. Sherrell attributes her success in the bridge to consistent tournament competition and strong partnerships. “I attribute my success to consistently competing in sanctioned tournaments and partnering with a strong, reliable bidding partner whose skills complement my own,” she explains. “Their strategic insight enhances my natural strength in memorization, allowing us to perform with confidence, precision, and synergy at every level of play.”In addition to computer science and bridge, Dr. Sherrell has extensive experience tutoring mathematics, specializing in algebra, pre-calculus, and calculus. She has worked with gifted students as well as those with learning differences, including ADD, dyslexia, and autism. Over 25 years of teaching, she earned two teaching awards voted on by her students—an honor she considers among her most meaningful accomplishments.Deeply committed to community engagement, Dr. Sherrell supports the Memphis and Collierville public libraries through book sales, computer literacy programs, and youth initiatives. She is also an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, contributing to leadership efforts and charitable causes such as CASA and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.Whether in the classroom, at the bridge table, or in the community, Dr. Linda B. Sherrell continues to exemplify lifelong learning, mentorship, and the pursuit of excellence.Learn More about Dr. Linda B. Sherrell:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Linda-Sherrell Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.