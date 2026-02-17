Mrunalini Chaudhari Breaks Down SAFe POPM Certification After Serving in Both Product Owner and Product Manager Roles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mrunalini Chaudhari, Product Manager and Certified SAFe Agilist & Scrum Master, has published a comprehensive guide to the SAFe POPM (Product Owner/Product Manager) certification based on her real-world experience in both core product roles. Drawing on hands-on work as a Product Owner driving execution and as a Product Manager shaping strategy, she explains not just what the POPM credential is, but why it matters in practice and how to prepare for it effectively.As enterprises increasingly adopt scaled agile practices, understanding how Product Owners and Product Managers work together is a valuable capability. But many professionals struggle to connect tactical team execution with strategic product direction — a gap this guide addresses by blending certification insight with career context for product practitioners.The guide explains what the SAFe POPM certification covers (a 2-day course followed by a 45-question exam), how it validates both the strategic and tactical facets of product work, and what differentiates the Product Owner’s focus (backlog and team execution) from the Product Manager’s focus (vision, roadmap, and stakeholder alignment). It also walks through preparation strategies for the exam and highlights practical skills that matter beyond the test.“One of the biggest eye-openers in my product career was seeing how strategic product decisions translate (or fail to translate) into execution,” said Mrunalini. “The best product people understand the full spectrum — from market vision to sprint delivery — and SAFe POPM gives you the framework and vocabulary to do just that.”Mrunalini has more than five years of product management experience spanning industrial, sensor, and AI products. She has served as a Product Owner focusing on backlog prioritization and sprint execution as well as a Product Manager responsible for market strategy and roadmaps. She holds a Master’s in Project Management with a concentration in Agile Project Management and has led product initiatives that generated substantial revenue.The full guide is available at https://careery.pro/insights/safe-popm-certification-guide-from-product-leader-who-has-done-both-roles and is written for agile practitioners, product owners, product managers, business analysts, and anyone aspiring to advance a product career in scaled agile environments.Connect with Mrunalini Chaudhari on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chaudharimrunalini About CareeryCareery is an AI-driven career acceleration service that helps professionals land high-paying jobs and get promoted faster through job search automation, personal branding, and real-world hiring psychology.

