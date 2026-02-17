4KIDS to Host 'See Their Faces' Gala Highlighting the Sacred Responsibility of Caring for Children & Families in Crisis

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4KIDS, a faith-based nonprofit serving children and families in crisis, will host its See Their Faces Gala on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Boca West Country Club. The evening will bring together community leaders, advocates, and philanthropists for a black-tie optional event centered on awareness, impact, and collective responsibility.The See Their Faces Gala, presented by Park West Foundation, is 4KIDS’ premier fundraising event, designed to move beyond statistics and invite guests to truly see the lives behind the need—children and families navigating foster care, prevention services, and pathways toward stability and healing. Through thoughtfully curated storytelling, the evening will spotlight how consistent care, faith-centered support, and community partnership can change the trajectory of a child’s life.“This evening is about more than gathering support, it’s about recognition,” said Andrew Holmes, 4KIDS President. “When we see a child clearly, when we acknowledge their story, their dignity, and their potential, we accept a responsibility that follows. The See Their Faces Gala is an invitation to step into that responsibility together, with compassion and purpose.”Funds raised during the gala will support 4KIDS’ comprehensive community care, including prevention services that stabilize families before crisis, foster homes for children in need, trauma-informed therapy, and innovative support for parents and caregivers. These programs collectively serve thousands of children and families each year throughout South Florida, the Treasure Coast, and Southwest Florida communities.The 2026 gala will feature a formal dinner, program presentation, and opportunities for guests to engage meaningfully with the mission of 4KIDS. The evening will include a live and silent auction, visual storytelling, and a moving message from 4KIDS President Andrew Holmes, culminating in a send-off social hour with live music and dancing. Corporate sponsorships, table opportunities, and individual tickets are available.For event details, sponsorship opportunities, or ticket information, visit www.4KIDS.us/event/see-their-faces-gala About 4KIDS4KIDS is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing Hope, Homes, and Healing to children and families. Since 1997, 4KIDS has served over 80,000 children and families through innovative programs in prevention, foster care, transitional independent living, trauma-informed therapy, and parent support resources.Learn more at www.4KIDS.us

