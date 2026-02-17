Influential Women Profiles Kristin Kurth: Interim Executive Director of Bay Scholars

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Decades of Brand, Business, and Community Expertise to Advance Access to Catholic College-Preparatory EducationKristin Kurth, MBA, is a distinguished leader and advocate for educational equity, currently serving as Interim Executive Director at Bay Scholars in San Francisco, California. With a dynamic background that bridges corporate leadership and mission-driven service, Kristin is dedicated to expanding access to rigorous, values-centered Catholic college-preparatory education for students from under-resourced communities.A graduate of the University of Chicago with an MBA in Marketing and Economics, Kristin brings a powerful blend of strategic insight, brand expertise, and organizational leadership to her work. At Bay Scholars, she focuses on strengthening partnerships, enhancing student support pathways, and advancing the organization’s mission to ensure that talented students have the resources and guidance needed to thrive in high school, college, and beyond.Prior to her current role, Kristin served as Executive Director at Lumen Christi Academies, where she led transformative initiatives to enhance financial sustainability, deepen collaboration among school leaders, and cultivate nurturing, faith-centered learning environments. Her leadership helped reinforce operational stability while strengthening the schools’ commitment to academic excellence and spiritual formation.Kristin is also the Co-Founder of EquiBrand Consulting, a strategic marketing and branding firm she led for more than twenty years. Through EquiBrand, she advised organizations across healthcare, finance, consumer goods, and nonprofit sectors, guiding them in clarifying their brand identity, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and driving long-term growth. Earlier in her career, Kristin held senior leadership roles at Ogilvy, where she managed high-impact branding campaigns for major consumer brands, sharpening the strategic and analytical skills she now applies in the education sector.Kristin attributes her success to the breadth of her cross-industry experience and her ability to translate business strategy into meaningful community impact. Throughout her career, she has consistently built initiatives at the intersection of education, faith, and social justice. Her work reflects a deep commitment to expanding equitable access to opportunity, particularly in the realm of college-preparatory education. She actively seeks collaboration with like-minded leaders who share her passion for systemic change and student empowerment.To young women entering her industry, Kristin encourages them to get their foot in the door in any capacity, do their homework, and remain open to every opportunity without becoming attached to a specific outcome. She believes in the power of authenticity and advises women to show up as the person they are meant to be—not simply who others expect them to be.Beyond her professional achievements, Kristin’s life is grounded in service and community engagement. She has lent her marketing and communications expertise to nonprofit organizations such as the Pacific Chamber Orchestra and has served as a foster parent in Contra Costa County. Her journey as a licensed foster parent began in Chicago and eventually led her to adoption, reflecting her enduring commitment to nurturing children and providing safe, supportive homes for those in need.Family, education, and community remain the core values guiding Kristin’s personal and professional life. As she prepares to become a grandmother and celebrates her three children in Texas, she continues exploring opportunities to contribute her expertise to initiatives that strengthen communities, with particular focus on children’s development and educational access.Growing up in Michigan, Kristin was a competitive golfer and a member of her high school’s first competitive golf team—an experience that instilled discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. While sports have always been a passion, family has remained her highest priority.Kristin Kurth’s career reflects a steadfast dedication to leadership, faith, and social impact. By combining sharp business acumen with a lifelong commitment to equity and education, she continues to create meaningful pathways for students and communities to reach their fullest potential.Learn More about Kristin Kurth:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kristin-kurth Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

