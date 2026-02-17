Organic Farmers Travel to Washington D.C. to Advocate for Policy Changes

Each spring, OFA brings Certified Organic Farmers to Washington D.C. during the Farmer Fly-In to advocate for policy changes that will benefit organic farms and farmers across the U.S.

Farm Bill, USDA programs, and organic enforcement are key priorities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic farmers from across the country will attend the Organic Farmers Association’s (OFA) 9th annual Farmer Fly-In, March 2-5, 2026. Alongside organizational members and OFA staff, farmers will meet with legislators, House and Senate Agriculture Committee staff, and representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services and the USDA to advocate for supportive policies on key issues in the organic farming sector.Farmers will highlight the urgent need for a new farm bill that supports the interests of organic producers. This includes ensuring that farmers who have invested in the transition to organic certification can obtain the same USDA services and programs that conventional producers rely on, and that U.S. farmers can access the U.S. organic market share without interference from import fraud, corporate control, or consolidation. This is the right time for these conversations as the organic marketplace is growing; dollar sales for organic reached $71.6 billion in 2024, according to the 2025 Organic Market Report.“Organic farmers are the best spokespeople to educate our legislators on what farmers need to continue to provide healthy food to our communities. Farmers are under a lot of strain, and it's imperative that Congress works across the aisle to complete a farm bill to update the policies organic farmers need to thrive,” said Executive Director Kate Mendenhall.The current farm bill has been extended three times, and although many farm bill programs were funded through the 2025 reconciliation package, key policy updates remain necessary.Other key policy areas being advocated for include:- Improving organic integrity- Funding increased organic research- Making USDA programs like credit and crop insurance work for organic farmers- Expanding the Organic Certification Cost Share Program- Providing assistance for organic dairy farmers- Increasing organic infrastructure and domestic organic supply chains- Preventing organic import fraudOFA members will address these priorities during the Farmer Fly-In by building relationships with their legislators to craft policies that will ensure a better future for our country’s food system. They will emphasize the importance of investing in our domestic organic farmers to support national food security, rural development, and put American farmers first in the U.S. market. This year, 27 farmers and four members of organic organizations representing farmers from 19 states will attend.For more information about the farm bill policies OFA and organic farmers are advocating for, visit organicfarmersassociation.org/policy OFA organic farmer members can be made available for interviews by contacting OFA Communications Manager Madison Letizia.

