Single-Atom Catalysts Market to Reach USD 1000.2 Million by 2036 at 17.0% CAGR Growth | TMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Single-Atom Catalysts Market The global Single-Atom Catalysts (SACs) Market was valued at US$ 177.8 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 1000.2 Million by 2036, expanding at a robust CAGR of 17.0% from 2026 to 2036. The market is witnessing strong momentum as industries transition toward sustainable chemical manufacturing, green hydrogen production, and stringent industrial emissions control.Gain a preview of important insights from our Report in this sample –Single-atom catalysts are increasingly recognized as next-generation catalytic materials capable of delivering superior activity, enhanced selectivity, and near 100% utilization of precious metal atoms. As industries seek both economic and environmental efficiency, SACs are becoming central to innovation in catalysis technologies across multiple end-use sectors.Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2025, accounting for 43% of total revenue share, driven by large-scale hydrogen projects, advanced chemical production capacity, and substantial public R&D funding. By product type, metal-based single-atom catalysts held the largest share of 70%, reflecting their strong performance in fuel cells, electrolyzers, and emission control systems.Market OverviewSingle-atom catalysts represent a transformative development in heterogeneous catalysis. Unlike traditional nanoparticle catalysts, SACs consist of isolated metal atoms dispersed atomically over support materials such as carbon, metal oxides, zeolites, or polymers. This atomic dispersion ensures maximum active-site utilization and unprecedented control over catalytic reaction pathways.The ability of SACs to achieve 2–5 times higher mass activity compared to nanoparticle catalysts, while reducing precious metal loading by 50–70%, positions them as economically and environmentally superior alternatives. This is particularly crucial in proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells and electrolyzers, where platinum and iridium can account for 20–30% of total stack costs.Industries are leveraging SACs to:• Reduce by-product formation• Lower downstream purification costs• Improve energy efficiency• Minimize carbon intensity• Stabilize operational expenditure amid volatile precious metal pricesWith improved thermal stability and resistance to atom agglomeration, SACs are transitioning from laboratory-scale innovation to pilot and early-stage commercial deployment across energy, chemical, and environmental sectors.Key Market Growth Drivers1. Faster Adoption of Green Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell SystemsThe rapid expansion of green hydrogen infrastructure is a primary catalyst for market growth. Governments worldwide are investing billions into hydrogen hubs, electrolyzer installations, and fuel cell vehicles.In PEM electrolyzers and fuel cells, precious metals such as platinum and iridium significantly impact cost structures. SAC technology enables near 100% metal utilization compared to 30–40% in conventional catalysts. For large-scale projects exceeding 100 MW capacity, this efficiency can translate into multi-million-dollar cost savings.The result is improved project bankability, reduced dependence on volatile precious metal markets, and accelerated commercialization of hydrogen-based energy systems.2. Industrial Emissions ControlStringent emission regulations across North America and Europe are pushing industries to adopt advanced catalytic systems. In applications such as NOx and CO removal in power plants and industrial furnaces, even marginal improvements in catalytic efficiency result in substantial cost savings.SACs provide:• Enhanced reaction efficiency• Reduced fuel penalties• Lower downtime• Improved emissions complianceThese advantages align with tightening global carbon neutrality targets.3. Electrification of Chemical ManufacturingAs chemical production shifts toward electrified, low-carbon processes, SACs are enabling lower reaction temperatures (20–40°C reduction), translating into 5–10% energy savings in continuous operations. Selectivity improvements of 5–20 percentage points reduce feedstock waste and downstream processing costs.This dual benefit of energy efficiency and improved yields strengthens SAC adoption in chemical synthesis applications.Examine key highlights and takeaways from our Report in this sample –Analysis of Key Players – Key Player Strategies• MSE Supplies• Johnson Matthey• Sinopec• Evonik Industries AG• Clariant AG• Topsoe• Angstrom Advanced Inc• BASF SE• Umicore N.V.• Shanghai Richem International Co., Ltd• Nanjing Catalyst New Material Co., Ltd• W.R. Grace & Co• Other Major CompaniesThese companies are pursuing atom-efficient catalyst kits, pilot plant infrastructure, and strategic collaborations to enhance market penetration.Market Challenges & OpportunitiesChallenges1. Scale-Up Complexity – Maintaining atomic dispersion stability during large-scale production remains technically challenging.2. High Initial R&D Costs – Advanced characterization and synthesis technologies require substantial capital investment.3. Commercial Validation Timeline – Industrial operators demand long-term stability data before large-scale adoption.Opportunities1. Green Hydrogen Commercialization2. CO₂ Conversion to Methanol and CO3. High-Throughput Electrochemical Reactors4. Electrified Low-Carbon Chemical PlantsIn CO₂ conversion pathways, SACs demonstrate 10–20 percentage point selectivity improvements and 30–50% higher current densities, reducing separation costs and enhancing throughput.Recent Developments• A study was carried out by Johnson Matthey Plc in 2025, evaluating the application of Single Atom Catalysts (SACs) or Single Atom Alloy (SAA) catalysts for the methanation of CO₂. The study went ahead to conceptualize how alloys could be employed for enhanced selectivity and efficiency of catalysis, a crucial milestone for catalysis.• Johnson Matthey Plc has agreed to the sale of its Catalyst Technologies business to Honeywell International in 2025 for US$ 2.4 Billion. The agreement has implications for the company's business in the catalyst area, encompassing industrial and process catalysts. The acquisition will help Honeywell diversify its portfolio of catalysts.• In the year 2024, BASF SE launched the opening of its new Catalyst Development and Solids Processing Center in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The new facility enhances the R&D and pilot scales of BASF in the development of novel catalysts. BASF can develop novel materials for catalysts that help in the design of atom-efficient catalysts.• In 2024, MSE Supplies enhanced its market position in the single-atom catalysts market by creating SAC-related technical articles and promoting its existing product range of single-atom catalysts, namely Co-N-C SACs intended for electro-catalysis and thermocatalysis research. The products are meant for research in H2 evolution, O2 reduction reactions, and conversion of CO2. By supplying researchers in universities, labs, and R&D divisions of companies with readily available and well-dispersed SACs, MSE Supplies facilitated quick experimentation and prototyping of the novel catalyst structures.Investment Landscape and ROI OutlookThe SAC market offers high-return potential due to:• Precious metal savings of 50–70%• 20–30% catalyst cost reduction in fuel cells• 5–10% energy savings in electrified processes• 5–20% yield improvements in chemical synthesisFor electrolyzer projects exceeding 100–500 MW, reduced iridium and platinum loadings translate into multi-million-dollar savings, significantly enhancing ROI.Venture capital and corporate investments are increasingly directed toward:• Pilot-scale production units• Catalyst manufacturing automation• Advanced materials characterization tools• Hydrogen and CO₂ conversion technologiesMarket SegmentationBy Product Type• Metal-based• Non-Metal-based• Hybrids• OthersBy Support Material• Carbon-based• Metal Oxides• Zeolites• Polymers• OthersBy Application• Chemical Synthesis• Energy Conversion• Environmental Catalysis• Sensors• Drug Delivery• OthersBy End-use• Chemicals & Petrochemicals• Automotive• Energy & Power• Biomedical• Electronics• Water Treatment• OthersBy Region• North America (U.S., Canada)• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia & CIS)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa)Asia Pacific leads with 43% share, followed by North America and Europe.Why Buy This Report?• In-depth market size and 10-year forecast analysis• Detailed segmentation by product, support material, application, and end-use• Comprehensive regional insights• Competitive landscape with company profiling• Market share analysis (2025)• Porter’s Five Forces and value chain analysis• Investment outlook and opportunity mappingBuy this Premium Research Report to stay informed with key insights –FAQs1. What is the projected value of the Single-Atom Catalysts Market by 2036?The market is expected to reach US$ 1000.2 Million by 2036.2. What is driving the growth of single-atom catalysts?Green hydrogen adoption, fuel-cell expansion, industrial emissions control, and electrified chemical manufacturing.3. Which product type dominates the market?Metal-based single-atom catalysts hold 70% share.4. Which region leads the market?Asia Pacific leads with 43% market share.5. 