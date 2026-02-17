Sevenfold Entertainment. Nashville-based entertainment company representing emerging artists, producing live events, and building strategic music industry partnerships. Mariah Faith, American Idol Top 20 finalist and rising singer-songwriter, joins Sevenfold Entertainment as its first official artist signing in Nashville, Tennessee. Mariah Faith joins Sevenfold Entertainment as its first official artist, signing her contract alongside co-founders Angel Jennings and Stephen Martines in a Nashville recording studio.

Rising singer-songwriter and Top 20 American Idol finalist becomes the company’s first official artist signing.

Mariah is an artist who knows her voice and her direction. Our priority is supporting her creatively while ensuring every step forward is intentional and aligned with who she is.” — Angel Jennings, Co-Founder, Sevenfold Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sevenfold Entertainment announces the signing of Mariah Faith, a rising singer-songwriter who gained national exposure as a Top 20 finalist on American Idol. The partnership marks the company’s first official artist signing and reflects Sevenfold Entertainment’s vision for representing artists with proven momentum and long-term potential as it expands its presence in the Southeast music market and beyond.Mariah Faith brings a strong foundation of experience and creative credibility to the Sevenfold Entertainment roster. In addition to her American Idol run, she earned third place in Next Up: Live Music, the national singing competition powered by TikTok LIVE in partnership with iHeartRadio, expanding her national reach and audience engagement. As a songwriter and performer, Faith has collaborated with nationally and internationally recognized singer-songwriters across multiple genres, earning recognition for her versatility and range as an artist.“This partnership reflects how we approach representation at Sevenfold,” added Stephen Martines, co-founder of Sevenfold Entertainment. “Mariah has real momentum, and our focus is building a sustainable path forward without rushing or forcing growth.”Faith is set to release a new single on March 18 and will return to Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) this June, performing at the festival for the second consecutive year.“I’m honored to be the first artist signed to Sevenfold Entertainment,” said Mariah Faith. “This partnership feels intentional and aligned with where I want to go as an artist.”The signing of Mariah Faith marks the beginning of a strategic expansion for Sevenfold Entertainment as the company establishes itself as a Nashville-based entertainment company with regional influence and national ambition. Additional releases, live appearances, and partnership announcements are expected throughout 2026.Press Assets:EPK, high-resolution photos, interview requests, and advance streaming information for the March 18 release are available upon request.About Sevenfold EntertainmentSevenfold Entertainment is a Nashville-based entertainment company focused on artist representation, live events, and strategic brand partnerships. Built on creativity, integrity, and industry experience, Sevenfold Entertainment works with career-ready artists to support sustainable growth and authentic connection with audiences worldwide.More information is available at Sevenfold Entertainment official website

