Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Statement on the Passing of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) joins the nation in mourning the passing of Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr., a defining voice in civil rights whose lifelong commitment to justice, equal voice, and human dignity strengthened the fabric of our democracy and expanded opportunity for all Americans.Born on October 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, Reverend Jackson was a close mentee and trusted ally of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jackson rose to national prominence during the Civil Rights Movement, standing at the forefront of campaigns for voting rights, desegregation, and economic fairness. Following Dr. King’s assassination, Jackson continued that mission by founding Operation PUSH and later the Rainbow Coalition, broadening the movement’s reach to include workers, minorities, small businesses, and underserved communities across the country.Reverend Jackson served as a counselor to multiple U.S. Presidents, advising administrations across party lines and reminding leaders that democracy works best when it works for everyone. His historic presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 expanded civic participation and inspired millions of Americans who had long felt excluded from the political process. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Reverend Jesse Jackson was more than a civil rights leader. He was a relentless advocate for those whose voices too often go unheard. His life’s work reminded America that representation, economic opportunity, and equal access are not partisan ideals, they are American ideals. From the streets of the Civil Rights Movement to the halls of our nation’s capital, Reverend Jackson carried a vision of justice rooted in faith, dignity, and shared prosperity.”Beyond electoral politics, Reverend Jackson helped institutionalize the principle that civic participation must include those historically excluded from positions of influence. Through voter registration drives, corporate accountability initiatives, and coalition-building across racial, ethnic, and economic lines, he expanded the definition of who belongs at the table. His ability to unite diverse communities around shared ideals of fairness and representation left an indelible mark on the nation’s public life.Palomarez continued:“Today is a sad day for our nation. But it is also a day of profound gratitude. Because of Reverend Jackson’s courage and perseverance, millions of Americans found their voice, entered public life, and built pathways to opportunity that once seemed closed. His legacy challenges us to continue the work of building a more inclusive, compassionate, and prosperous America.”Reverend Jackson’s mission, to lift the underrepresented and ensure that opportunity is not limited by race, background, or circumstance, remains unfinished. The USHBC recommits itself to advancing policies that strengthen small businesses, expand economic mobility, and ensure every American is represented in the national dialogue.To learn more about USHBC’s work on housing policy, economic opportunity, and small business advocacy, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

