ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has launched an investigation into Roblox, an online gaming and chat platform used by millions of children and teens, to determine whether the company is violating state consumer protection laws and putting kids at risk.

This investigation follows repeated reports of child abuse and sexual exploitation initiated on Roblox. Earlier this year, the Georgia State Patrol recovered two girls who went missing from their home in Florida after communicating with a 19-year-old stranger on Roblox. The suspect, who is from Nebraska, is currently facing kidnapping and other charges. In 2023, an adult posing as a child used Roblox’s chat function to communicate with a 12-year-old boy, who was later coerced into sending explicit photos.

“Predators are using online platforms like Roblox to go after our children, and we’re fighting back,” said Carr. “As a father and Attorney General, keeping kids safe will always be my top priority, and any company that exposes them to harm will be held accountable.”

As part of this investigation, as authorized by the Fair Business Practices Act (O.G.G.A. §§ 10-1-390—408), Carr has sent Roblox a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) for information and documents pertaining to child safety. This includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Reports of abuse, safety violations, and safety issues from Georgia users;

Documents related to the harm experienced by children who used the platform;

Communications on the efficacy of parental controls;

Documents on chat and game moderation capabilities;

Documents on age verification procedures for child users;

Information and any audits on adult/child interactions;

Reports of criminal activity relating to the platform; and

Marketing materials that relate to the platform’s suitability for children.

Keeping Kids Safe Online

This is one of several actions Carr has taken to keep kids safe online.