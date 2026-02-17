Get Wild This Spring with DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife

Published on Tuesday, February 17, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – Hatch, bloom, and explore this spring with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW)! Connect with the outdoors and learn some new skills this season; from fishing days to hunter education classes to guided walks, there’s something for everyone. Join the fun with DFW’s Aquatic Resource Education, Hunter Education, Wildlife Outreach and volunteer staff to learn, explore, and enjoy! Most programs are free and family friendly. Below is a list of programs and registration information.

Aquatic Resource Education Program:

Youth Fly Fishing Day

Fly fishing isn’t just for adults – this introductory class is designed for youth ages 10-15. Volunteers from Trout Unlimited, Rhody Fly Rodders, and United Fly Tyers of Rhode Island will teach students about the equipment needed to fly fish, how to tie flies, how to cast a fly rod, fishing techniques, and more. Lunch is provided. A parent or guardian must be present for the duration of the class.

Registration is required; registration opens March 9.

Date: Saturday, April 18

Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

Location: Addieville East Farm, Mapleville, RI

Registration: For more information and to register, email sean.martin@dem.ri.gov

Introduction to Freshwater Fly Fishing

Learn the art of fly fishing! Volunteers from Trout Unlimited, Rhody Fly Rodders, and United Fly Tyers of Rhode Island will teach participants what equipment is needed, how to tie flies and knots, how to cast and so much more. Equipment and lunch are provided. Families with children 10 and older are welcome. Space is limited; registration is required and opens April 13.

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

Location: Addieville East Farm, Mapleville, RI

Registration: Email kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov .

Cost: $30 per person

Introduction to the Hex Hatch – Lecture and Fly Tying

Discover the Wood River’s biggest hatch! Join volunteers from Trout Unlimited, Rhody Fly Rodders, and the United Fly Tyers of Rhode Island for an in-depth look at the largest mayfly hatch. Renowned angler Ed Lombardo, Sr. will present the fascinating life cycle of Hexagenia limbate – including when they emerge and the most effective fly patterns for targeting trout during this legendary hatch. All fly-tying materials and vises are provided. Space is limited; registration is required and opens May.

Hunter Education Programs:

Intro to Turkey Hunting Workshop

Curious about turkey hunting or looking to build your skills before the season? Join our hands-on workshop designed for beginners who want to learn the basics in a supportive, educational environment.

Register here: https://forms.gle/3GWD5SuNT2cVKWEz8

April 2026 Youth Turkey Mentored Hunt – Partnered with The Light Foundation: April 2026

DEM is excited to team up with The Light Foundation for the sixth consecutive year to present the 2026 Mentored Youth Turkey Hunt. This action-packed outdoor event offers a unique opportunity to experience spring turkey hunting in Rhode Island’s scenic landscapes. Applications are due by March 10, so don’t wait!

Wildlife Outreach Programs:

Wildlife Management Areas 101

Whether you love hiking, biking, fishing, hunting, birdwatching, or horseback riding, RI’s Wildlife Management Areas are beautiful places to explore and enjoy nature! While these conservation lands are open to the public, there are some rules visitors need to follow to keep both people and wildlife safe. Join DFW’s outreach team for an intro to state lands, wildlife conservation in RI, and ways to access your state’s natural resources! This program is FREE, but registration is required so that staff can prepare materials.

Vernal Pool Adventure

Spring has sprung and amphibians are on the move! Join us for an evening walk listening and looking for wood frogs, spring peepers, toads, and salamanders! As we search for these slimy creatures, you’ll learn about various DFW conservation projects, as well as ways you can get involved to help in your own backyard. This program is FREE, but registration is required. Please note that the date and time are subject to change based on temperature and amphibian activity.

Date: Saturday, March 21

Time: 2 – 4 PM

Location: Great Swamp Wildlife Management Area, West Kingston

Age group: Adults and families with children ages 8 and up

Cost: Free

Register here: https://forms.office.com/g/bPzvM56ik4

Young Forest Birds

Join DFW and research partners from URI to learn about recent collaborative research on young forest birds in RI. Learn the characteristics of young forest habitat and some of the unique birds that need this habitat for survival, including Eastern Towhees, Prairie Warblers, and Eastern Whip-poor-wills. Hear about fieldwork studying these species and some of the interesting study findings. This program is free to attend, but registration is required so that staff can prepare outreach materials.

Sky Dance Night

Kick back, relax, and join DFW to witness one of spring's most exciting events, the sunset "sky dance" of the American woodcock! While waiting for these quirky birds to begin their theatrical performance, you’ll learn about our collaborative research efforts with URI and young forest habitat conservation work. This event is free, but registration is required.

RI Creature Comeback Success Stories

Join us for some of RI’s best wildlife recovery success stories with a team of biologists from DFW. The presentation will focus on the recovery of wild turkeys and beavers in RI. This event is free and open to all.

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 6 - 7:30 PM

Location: Warwick Library

Age: Adults

Registration: Contact the library for more information. Call 401-739-5440.

Bear Necessities

Black bears have returned to Rhode Island and have been spotted ambling around the state! While these large mammals can be intimidating, coexistence is possible when you are “Bear Aware.” Join DFW staff to learn about these beautiful creatures and actions you can take to avoid issues. This event is free, but registration is required so staff can prepare enough materials.

Volunteer Program:

Herring Counts

Looking for a relaxing activity this spring? Try your hand at herring counts! Volunteers needed to help count fish as they move upstream during their annual spring migration. Counts only take 10 minutes and can be done at select fish ladders around the state anytime from the beginning of April until the end of May. For more information or to register visit: https://forms.office.com/g/uuyKtxHP62

Herp Observer

Spring has sprung, which means RI's reptiles and amphibians are on the move! Securely submit your sightings of frogs, toads, salamanders, snakes, and turtles to RI’s State Herpetologist (reptile and amphibian biologist) through our easy-to-use smartphone app, Herp Observer. Your reports help biologists identify where these animals are so we can focus conservation efforts for RI’s scaly and slimy critters! This is a great volunteer opportunity for families – learn more at www.dem.ri.gov/herpobserver.

