New Colorado Partnership Gives Families a Clear Starting Point for Teen Depression and a Faster Path to Next-Step Care

Axis' logo features a succulent, which grows despite adverse conditions. It symbolizes the growth that all patients are capable of. WiseMind Counselor offers DBT and ART therapy to teens and young adults in Denver.

WiseMind Counseling and Axis Integrated Mental Health unite to support teens and young adults before symptoms escalate

Our goal is to help families feel supported and to enrich the communities where we live and work” — Liesl Perez, Cofounder of Axis Integrated Mental Health

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families searching for help for a depressed teen or struggling college student often face an overwhelming question: Where do we start? Today, WiseMind Counseling, a Colorado-based therapy group led by Rachel Cohen specializing in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) announced a partnership with Axis Integrated Mental Health, one of Colorado’s best mental health clinic for psychiatry and advanced depression treatments. This local collaboration creates a more seamless, step-by-step path to care for teens and young adults in Denver who need depression treatment before it reaches crisis levels.

The partnership is designed to support families with a clear starting point and a clear next step: begin with evidence-based therapy, and if symptoms persist or intensify, move quickly into coordinated psychiatric care without losing momentum, continuity, or trust.

“We built this partnership because effective mental health resources for teens and young adults can be challenging to find,” said Rachel Cohen, Founder of WiseMind Counseling. “DBT and ART are powerful therapies for teens and young adults, especially when emotional dysregulation, anxiety, or trauma is part of the story. But some clients need additional support, whether that’s medication evaluation, ADHD testing, deeper psychiatric assessment, or advanced depression treatment. This partnership helps families move forward with confidence, not confusion.”

DBT + ART + Psychiatry: Skills for Life, Relief for the Brain

WiseMind Counseling brings deep expertise in DBT, widely used to help teens and young adults build practical skills for distress tolerance, emotional regulation, interpersonal effectiveness, and mindfulness. WiseMind also offers ART therapy, a structured approach designed to reduce the emotional intensity of distressing memories and help clients move through trauma and anxiety more efficiently.

Axis Integrated Mental Health complements this therapeutic foundation by providing interventional, integrative psychiatric care and medication management for teens. They also provide advanced, evidence-based depression treatments covered by insurance for patients 18 years old and above including Spravato® (esketamine) nasal spray, and Deep TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation).

“We founded this clinic because navigating the Colorado mental health system for my own children was confusing, expensive, and ineffective,” said Liesl Leary-Perez, Co-Founder of Axis Integrated Mental Health. “This partnership helps other parents get the right care they need for their children at the right time: WiseMind builds coping skills and healing through DBT and ART, and Axis provides next-step psychiatric support when symptoms persist, depression deepens, and support teens and young adults with less disruption to their lives in an out-patient setting.”

Designed for Parents, Built for Continuity

For many Colorado families, teen depression can look like a sudden personality change. While withdrawal, irritability, academic decline, sleep disruption, and loss of interest in activities that once brought joy might seem like a normal part of growing up, 26% of Colorado youth reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in the last year and 6% attempted suicide. Even when parents recognize warning signs of depression, navigating mental health options can be discouraging, slow, and fragmented.

This partnership offers families an easier, more coordinated path:

• Start with WiseMind Counseling for DBT and ART therapy

• Escalate quickly to Axis when additional psychiatric support is needed

• Maintain continuity between therapist and psychiatric team, ensuring care plans align

• Reduce delays in evaluation and next-step treatment planning and get options for in-patient care if it becomes necessary

The collaboration is also designed to support Colorado’s local community of therapists by allowing Axis to offer a clear, trusted referral pathway to therapeutic specialties when a client may require additional clinical intervention.

“This partnership is therapist-forward,” added Cohen. “It honors the role of therapy as the foundation and gives parents more options than just to go to an in-patient hospital if they’re worried about their teens or young adults.”

Local Care: Not Corporate Medicine

WiseMind Counseling and Axis Integrated Mental Health are both Colorado-based organizations rooted in the belief that mental health care should feel personal, coordinated, and community-driven–not like a high-volume, corporate assembly line.

As national clinics expand into Colorado, families may struggle to distinguish between large chain providers and local organizations that offer more individualized care. “Our goal is to help families feel supported and to enrich the communities where we live and work,” said Leary-Perez. “Families now have Denver wellness options that offer innovative, compassionate, and clinically excellent standard of care, with profits that stay in Colorado and small, woman-owned businesses.”

Axis Integrated Mental Health's Brave Podcast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.