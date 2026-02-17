Mind Body Align launches ready-to-go summer storybook kits for camps and programs

The entire collection of 16 picture books illustrated by Art Mawhinney teaching young children critical life skills through imaginative stories. Mind Body Align teaches mindfulness, which is the missing piece in most SEL programs. Labyrinth Adventures presents lovable characters in a garden and is a new way to teach critical life skills of compassion, building friendships, and gratitude through 16 stories and complete curriculum all in one.

Engaging stories + practical regulation tools available, after two years of success at Buckeye Imagination Museum in partnership with Richland Public Health

Summer staff need tools that are clear, quick to lead, and supportive for a wide range of learners ... short routines that fit into transitions, circle time, movement breaks, or reflection moments.” — Julie Braumberger

MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mind Body Align announced today that its educational curriculum is now available as a ready-to-go kit for summer camps , programs, museum education teams, and community-based enrichment sites. This expands access to practical, child-friendly tools that help groups stay calm, connected, and ready for learning, especially during high-energy summer days. Summer programs often bring exciting experiences, rapid transitions, and new peer groups each week. Those same conditions can also create stress for staff and children alike: louder environments, shifting routines, big feelings, and elevated activity levels.Mind Body Align’s Labyrinth Adventures storybook kits support the real moments educators and counselors navigate daily. The stories integrate focused attention strategies (simple exercises that help children pause, notice body clues, and regulate energy and emotions) alongside emotional regulation and self-awareness. Then, the stories embed them into regular activities and actual life settings children experience daily.Labyrinth Adventures program is proven in schools and community programming. This summer camp expansion builds on six years as a part of school curriculum and two successful years of Mind Body Align programming at Buckeye Imagination Museum. The museum program is offered in collaboration with Richland Public Health. The museum setting, which is full of movement, novelty, and stimulation, provided an ideal proving ground for short, repeatable routines that help children reset, refocus, and re-engage in learning and play.A story-driven solution for whole child developmentAt the heart of the storybook kit is Labyrinth Adventures, a 32-book story series filled with delightful characters illustrated by Art Mawhinney, renowned for his work on Dora the Explorer and with Disney. Each story supports children as they explore emotions, build focus, and make thoughtful choices—skills that translate naturally into camp activities, group projects, and summer learning stations.Designed with educators in mind, lessons include clear objectives, materials, guiding questions, and structured wrap-ups, making implementation realistic for busy summer staff teams, including seasonal educators and teen counselors.“As summer programs plan for fun, learning, and connection, self-regulation is the foundation that helps all of it happen,” said Annamarie Fernyak, founder and CEO of Mind Body Align and co-author of the two 16-picture book Labyrinth Adventures series. “When children have simple, repeatable tools to steady their bodies and thoughts, they can participate more fully, whether they’re learning something new, navigating friendships, or moving through a busy day.”“Summer staff need tools that are clear, quick to lead, and supportive for a wide range of learners,” said Julie Braumberger, Director of Wellness Education, a certified K–8 educator with 20+ years of classroom experience. “These strategies are built for real life. They are short routines that fit into transitions, circle time, movement breaks, or reflection moments, while supporting calm and readiness to learn.”A trauma-informed and choice-centered program by designMind Body Align’s approach emphasizes psychological safety and choice, which is especially important for camps and programs serving diverse learners. Lessons include guidance for offering opt-ins and flexible participation, recognizing that sensory activities and body awareness can be intense for some children. For example, teachers are encouraged to provide permission for a child to pass, offer options to observe rather than participate, and consider sensitivities or trauma triggers.To learn more, contact education@mindbodyalign.com.About Mind Body AlignMind Body Align offers science-informed strategies that support educator and student wellbeing by integrating focused attention, emotional regulation, and self-awareness into everyday learning. Solutions are designed with educators in mind and provide real-world tools that strengthen focus, build healthier learning climates, and foster calm, connection, and readiness to learn. Learn more about the ready-to-go kit for summer camps and get free educational materials at www.mindbodyalign.com

