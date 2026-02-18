Top 15 Female Motivational Speakers in the UK Revealed in 2026 Shortlist

A new 2026 shortlist names the UK’s top female motivational speakers driving leadership, resilience and high-impact corporate events.

The best female motivational speakers are trusted voices who drive impact in boardrooms, at industry conferences and across global platforms.” — Jack Hayes, Managing Director, Champions Speakers Agency

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for keynote speakers continues to shift towards measurable workplace impact rather than symbolic appearances. London Keynote Speakers Agency estimates keynote speakers brought £975m in revenue to London in 2024, and cites research showing 96% of event and conference organisers believe hiring a keynote speaker adds value.

International Women’s Day remains a major driver of speaker programming, alongside year-round leadership events focused on resilience, trust and performance. The Female Motivational Speakers Agency says its latest market research highlights the results of opinion polls conducted across 452 International Women’s Day events held between 2022 and 2025.

A newly released UK shortlist highlights 15 female motivational speakers spanning aviation, elite sport, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, workplace culture and women’s health.

“Organisers are asking for substance. They want lived experience that turns into practical habits the next morning,” said Jack Hayes, Managing Director at London Keynote Speakers Agency.

The shortlist was compiled using client feedback, event performance data and subject-matter credibility across leadership, resilience and workplace impact.

The 2026 shortlist includes:

1. Jo Salter MBE

Jo Salter MBE is Britain’s first female fast jet pilot, flying the Panavia Tornado with RAF 617 Squadron. After the RAF she moved into business, joining PwC as a director and chief of staff within People and Organisation. Her work focuses on confidence, decision-making and leadership in high-stakes environments.

Profile Link: https://londonkeynotespeakersagency.com/speakers/jo-salter/

2. Katy Leeson

Katy Leeson co-founded Blank Space Content Studios after leading growth at Social Chain, joining in 2016 as Operations Director and becoming UK Managing Director in 2017. Working alongside Steven Bartlett, she helped scale the agency’s culture and systems. Her keynotes tackle imposter syndrome, leadership, and building teams without losing values.

Profile Link: https://www.female-motivational-speakers.com/speaker/katy-leeson

3. Harriet Beveridge

Performance coach and comedian Harriet Beveridge co-wrote Will It Make The Boat Go Faster? with Olympic champion Ben Hunt-Davis, with 100,000 copies sold. She delivers keynotes that turn elite sport lessons into workplace habits, blending performance psychology and neuroscience with practical exercises for teams under pressure in high-stakes leadership settings.

Profile Link: https://speakout.uk/speaker/harrietbeveridge/

4. Jenna Meek

Jenna Meek is CEO and co-founder of REFY, the beauty brand she launched in 2020 with influencer Jess Hunt. A guest Dragon on Dragons’ Den, her expertise includes building product-led brands, executing fast, and keeping standards tight while scaling. Her talks cover confidence, leadership, and decision-making in competitive consumer markets.

Profile Link: https://champions-speakers.co.uk/speaker-agent/jenna-meek

5. Nicky Moffat CBE

Brigadier Nicky Moffat CBE served 27 years in the Army and was its highest-ranking woman from 2009 to 2012. Her career spanned command roles, alongside strategy, policy and finance work at Army Headquarters and the Ministry of Defence. Now a leadership consultant, she speaks on accountability, standards and culture.

Profile Link: https://inspirational-leadership-speakers.com/speaker/nicky-moffat

6. Kate Muir

Kate Muir is a Scottish writer and women’s health campaigner, known for The Great Menopause Scandal. She created and produced Channel 4 documentaries including Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and the Menopause, and wrote books on menopause and the pill. Her keynotes cover workplace menopause literacy, employer action, retention and performance.

Profile Link: https://diversity-inclusion-speakers.com/speaker/kate-muir/

7. Kirsty Murphy MBE

Kirsty Murphy MBE is the first and only woman to have flown with the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows. A fast jet pilot with 17 years’ RAF service, she served as Chief of Staff at the UK Space Agency. Her keynotes cover precision, resilience and decision-making.

Profile Link: https://mentalhealthspeakers.co.uk/speaker/kirsty-murphy

8. Sarah Armstrong-Smith

Sarah Armstrong-Smith is a cyber resilience and crisis leadership speaker, formerly Microsoft’s Chief Security Advisor for EMEA from 2020 to 2025. Appointed to the Government Cyber Advisory Board in 2025, she previously led business resilience and crisis management at London Stock Exchange Group. Her keynotes focus on readiness and decision-making.

Profile Link: https://cyber-security-speakers.com/speaker/sarah-armstrong-smith

9. Gail Emms MBE

Gail Emms MBE is a former England badminton international and an Olympic silver medallist from Athens 2004, winning mixed doubles with Nathan Robertson. She later became a world champion in 2006 in Madrid. Booked for performance keynotes, she links elite preparation, teamwork and resilience to consistently sustained results under pressure.

Profile Link: https://www.female-motivational-speakers.com/speaker/gail-emms

10. Moira Cameron

Moira Cameron made history in 2007 as the first woman appointed a Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London. Before joining the Warders, she had a 22-year career in the Army, reaching Warrant Officer Class 2. Her talks centre on earning trust, breaking barriers and composure under constant scrutiny.

Profile Link: https://champions-speakers.co.uk/speaker-agent/moira-cameron

11. Juliet Barratt

Juliet Barratt co-founded performance nutrition brand Grenade in 2010, scaling it from a bedroom start-up into a global protein bar business. In 2021, Cadbury owner Mondelez acquired a majority stake in a deal reported at £200m. She speaks on commercial discipline, brand focus, and grit when growth meets real pressure.

Profile Link: https://www.female-motivational-speakers.com/speaker/juliet-barratt

12. Rebecca Welch

Rebecca Welch became the first woman to referee a Premier League match on 23 December 2023, Fulham vs Burnley. The FA appointed her to the EFL in 2021 and to an FA Cup third round tie in January 2022, both firsts. She speaks on composure, authority and tough public decisions.

Profile Link: https://www.female-motivational-speakers.com/speaker/rebecca-welch

13. Victoria Gosling

Victoria Gosling OBE served 21 years in the Royal Air Force, reaching Group Captain, and later led elite sport organisations. She was CEO of the Invictus Games Orlando 2016 and is Chair of British Surfing and CEO of GB Snowsport. She speaks on purpose-led leadership and decisive resilience under pressure.

Profile Link: https://motivationalspeakersagency.co.uk/leadership/victoria-gosling

14. Emma Tolhurst

Emma Tolhurst MCIPD is a workplace culture and employee engagement specialist. She spent almost 24 years at Accenture, becoming Global People Communications Lead, and has led employer brand and internal communications roles. She advises leaders on change communication at scale, values-led culture, and keeping teams aligned through transformation during disruption.

Profile Link: https://motivationalspeakersagency.co.uk/human-resources-hr/emma-tolhurst

15. Baroness Karren Brady CBE

Baroness Karren Brady is Vice-Chairman of West Ham United and a member of the House of Lords. She previously served as Managing Director of Birmingham City FC and is known for BBC’s The Apprentice. She speaks on leadership, resilience and high-pressure decision-making.

Profile Link: https://champions-speakers.co.uk/speaker-agent/karren-brady

