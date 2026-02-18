Shrimp Market Expected to Reach $88.1 Billion by 2030, According to Exclusive Report from The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shrimp industry has witnessed remarkable growth recently, reflecting a rising global appetite for seafood. As consumer preferences evolve and production methods improve, the market is set to experience further expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and other important aspects shaping the shrimp sector.

Shrimp Market Size and Growth Outlook

The shrimp market has shown robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $64.2 billion in 2025 to $68.42 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth during the historical period was driven by factors such as rising global seafood consumption, increased aquaculture production surpassing wild catch, greater export demand from developed countries, advancements in shrimp processing technologies, and improved frozen seafood logistics.

Looking ahead, the shrimp market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum, reaching $88.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5%. The forecasted expansion is supported by rising demand for sustainably sourced seafood, growing investments in disease-resistant shrimp varieties, the proliferation of ready-to-eat shrimp products, increased focus on automating aquaculture processes, and enhanced regulatory measures to ensure seafood quality. Key trends anticipated during this period include broader adoption of sustainable shrimp farming, growing popularity of value-added shrimp offerings, expansion of aquaculture capacity, heightened emphasis on traceability and quality control, and improved cold-chain logistics.

Understanding Shrimp and Its Role

Shrimp are small crustaceans that inhabit both freshwater and marine environments. Characterized by their elongated bodies, long antennae, and protective exoskeleton, shrimp are prized worldwide for their sweet taste and culinary versatility. Beyond their gastronomic appeal, shrimp contribute significantly to marine ecosystems and hold considerable importance in commercial fisheries and aquaculture industries.

Health Awareness as a Catalyst in the Shrimp Market

One of the main forces propelling the shrimp market is a growing awareness of health and nutrition among consumers. This trend is partly a response to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, which have heightened interest in healthier food choices. Shrimp serve as an attractive option for health-conscious individuals, offering a low-calorie, protein-rich source packed with vital nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that support heart health and overall well-being.

Supporting this shift, data from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics in September 2025 showed that in 2023, 24.3% of American adults reported eating seafood, including shrimp, at least twice weekly. This growing health focus is an important factor fueling demand in the shrimp market.

Regional Dynamics in the Shrimp Industry

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for shrimp, reflecting the area's strong seafood consumption and production capabilities. Meanwhile, Europe is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years. The shrimp market report evaluates key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of regional developments and opportunities.

