Mattur Announces Follow-On Investment from Outlier and David Tedesco Joining as Chairman

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mattur today announced a follow-on investment from Outlier and that David Tedesco has joined Mattur’s Board of Directors as Chairman.Mattur designs and builds modular energy systems in the United States across portable, backup, and utility-scale power. As electricity demand accelerates, the winners will be the systems that deploy fast, scale in real increments, and win on total cost. Outlier’s follow-on investment reflects conviction that this market pull is real, and that Mattur is positioned to capture it with a modular architecture built for speed, reliability, and economics.“The market is signaling, loudly, that we need more power and we need it faster,” said David Tedesco, Founder and CEO of Outlier. “Mattur’s modular architecture is the right response to that reality. I believe in the team Kaleim and Kris have built, and I’m excited to partner with them and the board. I share their conviction in the vision and in our ability to win.”Kaleim Manji, CEO, Board Member, and Co-Founder of Mattur, added: “As electricity demand rises, customers are prioritizing speed to deploy, predictable performance, and lower lifecycle cost. Our modular architecture is designed to deliver those outcomes across multiple markets. Outlier’s follow-on investment and David joining as Chairman are a strong signal of confidence in that thesis and in our execution.”Mattur is led by co-founders Kaleim Manji (CEO) and Kris Kesler (CTO), who have assembled a team focused on rebuilding American power through modular power building blocks that deploy faster, operate at lower cost through right-sized capacity, and scale without the friction and overhead of legacy systems.About MatturMattur designs and builds modular energy systems in the United States, delivering portable, backup, and utility-scale power that is faster to deploy and dramatically more cost-effective than legacy solutions. Mattur exists to replace oversized, expensive, slow-to-deploy energy systems with modular power building blocks that lower capital costs, reduce operating costs through right-sized deployment, accelerate manufacturing and installation, and simplify maintenance and expansion.About OutlierEstablished in 2005, Outlier is one of the largest private companies in the U.S. and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Outlier has over $1B in revenue, 1,000 locations, and 12,000 team members worldwide. Among its businesses are Passport Health, the largest provider of travel medicine and immunization services in North America; Realty Executives International, one of the largest real estate franchise systems in the world with 8,000 agents; Pump It Up and BounceU, the largest provider of private kids’ birthday parties in the U.S.; and Anmark, the global leader in Curvic coupling manufacturing and equipment for the aerospace and defense industries. Outlier also includes two company-founded start-ups: inDispense, robotics and telemedicine for pharmacist consults and prescription medicine dispensing, and Atlas Packs, the world’s top-rated photography backpack.

