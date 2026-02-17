CCS Named to CRN’s MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 Category for 2026

CRN’s MSP 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS , premier technology services provider, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized CCS as one of the “Elite 150” technology services organizations on the 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for the eleventh year.CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investmentsThe MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.“It’s an honor to be included in CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 Elite 150,” said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS. “This distinction highlights the strength of our team and our dedication to providing forward-thinking managed services that enable our clients to transform their IT strategies and accelerate growth. We will continue to remain focused on delivering exceptional value through innovation and service excellence.”“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.””The 2026 MSP 500 list is featured online at crn.com/msp500.About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With over 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards, and distinctions: Inc. 5000 list; MSSP Alert Top 250 Global MSSPs, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity Provider; Best Technology Services; Best Places to Work; SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; and certified as a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization. Learn more at www.customonline.com About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X.© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

