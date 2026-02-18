Parks Ziegler Launches 'Family Law Fridays' Video Series

Family Law Fridays, with Shelly F. Wood

Parks Zeigler launches “Family Law Fridays,” weekly short videos answering Virginia divorce, custody and support questions—clear, private, practical guidance.

The videos are for anyone who seeks guidance. We want to create clear, accessible answers for people navigating one of the most emotionally difficult chapters of their lives.” — Shelly F. Wood, Attorney, Parks Zeigler

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parks Zeigler, PLLC, a Virginia-based law firm known for its client-first approach, has launched a new video series titled “Family Law Fridays.” Designed to offer short, practical guidance on Virginia family law topics, the series addresses common questions from individuals facing separation, divorce, custody disputes, child support concerns, and other family transitions.

Answering One Question at a Time—Every Friday

Each week, the Family Law Fridays series will release a short video answering one focused question related to family law in Virginia. Topics range from how custody is determined to how support payments are calculated, offering viewers reliable, bite-sized information they can apply right away.

The videos are available on the firm’s website under a dedicated Family Law Fridays section. For those who prefer written content, the firm plans to convert the series into a comprehensive blog and downloadable resource in the near future.

Who the Series Is For

The video series is intended for a wide range of individuals across Virginia, including:

● Spouses considering separation or divorce

● Parents in custody or visitation disputes

● Military families navigating PCS moves and co-parenting

● People seeking clarity on child or spousal support

“These are often late-night search topics,” said Shelly Wood. “We want people to find accurate legal information that helps reduce their stress, not add to it.”

Legal Education That Respects Privacy and Individuality

While the videos offer general legal insights, the firm is careful not to provide case-specific advice. No client stories or real case details are shared, ensuring privacy and avoiding confusion between legal information and legal advice.

“We explain legal principles based on our experience,” said Wood. “But we always remind viewers that every case is different, and no outcome can be guaranteed.”

This careful balance helps viewers better understand how Virginia law works, while reinforcing the value of seeking personalized legal counsel when needed.

Looking Ahead: A Book and Broader Community Impact

The Family Law Fridays series is just the beginning. The firm is currently developing a family law guidebook that will serve as a deeper resource for individuals navigating separation, divorce, custody, and co-parenting in Virginia. “We do have a book in development,” confirmed Wood. “Our goal is to build a more informed community and grow our reach in the family law space.”

One year from now, success for the series won’t just be measured in views; it will be reflected in more confident, better, informed clients. “If our clients come in already understanding the basics, we can go further, faster,” said Wood. “That’s what we hope Family Law Fridays helps create.”

The first Family Law Fridays video is now available on the Parks Zeigler website.

About Parks Zeigler, PLLC

Parks Zeigler is a full-service Virginia law firm representing clients across family law, civil litigation, cybersecurity, and more. Known for personalized attention, innovative digital tools, and clear communication, the firm helps clients navigate complex legal challenges with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

