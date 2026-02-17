Ethema Health Corporation Partners with B2i Digital as Featured Company to Expand Investor Awareness

The increase reflected the addition of the Kentucky operations and 10.5% organic growth from the company’s existing Florida facilities. In its most recently reported quarter (Q1 2025), Ethema’s revenue grew to $3.5 million from $1.3 million in the prior-year period.

Partnership will showcase Ethema's growing network of substance use disorder treatment facilities across Florida and Kentucky

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCMKTS:GRST)

The substance use disorder treatment space has strong secular demand drivers, and Ethema’s multi-state operating footprint gives the company room to grow revenue” — David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. is pleased to announce that Ethema Health Corporation (OTC: GRST) has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company . Ethema Health Corporation is a behavioral healthcare company based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that operates in-patient treatment facilities for substance use disorders across Florida and Kentucky. The company has built its model around developing centers of excellence in addiction treatment for adults.“We look forward to helping Ethema Health expand its investor awareness through our digital marketing platform and targeted outreach campaigns,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “The substance use disorder treatment space has strong secular demand drivers, and Ethema’s multi-state operating footprint gives the company room to grow revenue by increasing occupancy across its existing facilities while selectively adding capacity.”Ethema’s footprint expanded in January 2025 with the acquisition of ARIA Kentucky, adding residential treatment capacity across multiple locations in the state. Combined with its existing Florida operations, including a West Palm Beach facility and a newer Boca Raton location acquired in May 2024, the company now operates approximately 600 beds. The Florida facilities have been operating at near capacity, and the Kentucky operations have been steadily increasing patient census since the acquisition closed.“Our priority is delivering quality care while growing our operations in Florida and Kentucky,” said Shawn Leon, CEO of Ethema Health Corporation. “Partnering with B2i Digital allows us to reach a broader audience of investors who are following the behavioral health sector as we continue to scale our business.”In its most recently reported quarter (Q1 2025), Ethema’s revenue grew to $3.5 million from $1.3 million in the prior-year period. The increase reflected the addition of the Kentucky operations and 10.5% organic growth from the company’s existing Florida facilities. The company’s Florida operations have been running at near capacity, and its Kentucky residential facilities reached maximum occupancy during the summer months. The company has indicated it expects continued revenue increases in subsequent quarters as it brings additional dormant facilities online and increases occupancy across the platform.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. is a digital marketing and investor awareness firm. Acting as the Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Ethema Health CorporationEthema Health Corporation (OTC: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space, specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world-class programs and techniques for North America. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com Contact Information:Ethema Health Corporationshawn@ethemahealth.comText to 416-500-0020Media:

The team at B2i Digital welcomes Ethema Health Corporation (OTC: GRST) as a new Featured Company.

