Take home helpful insights to restructuring home gardens with March 8 MDC workshop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The grass may be greener on the other side, but why not have a habitat where pollinators may buzz and native plants can bloom instead?

Learn all about changing up your landscape with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) upcoming workshop from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Flora & Forge, 315 W Commercial Street in Springfield.

During the Less Lawn, More Life: Plan the Rewilding workshop, Conservation Educator Stacia Skinner and Private Land Conservationist Ethan Kleekamp will guide attendees through the essentials of seasonal preparation, planting, and winter seeding to prepare a thriving nature scape.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215617.

“Whether you're starting small or envisioning a backyard national park, this session will help you create a space where biodiversity thrives and nature comes home,” Skinner said.

Along with showcasing examples of different gardens, MDC will also have seed catalogs, native wildflower guides, and seed packs for attendees to peruse.

Participants should bring along paper and pencils to sketch ideas and take notes. They are also encouraged to bring a couple of photos of the space they are wishing to work on along with rough measurements.

“With that info, we can sketch the area out and pick native plants that match the sunlight and moisture conditions and set you up for success,” Skinner added.

All participants must be 18 years or older to attend. Registration is required.

To discover more events hosted by MDC, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.