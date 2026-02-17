Celebrate trees with MDC at free Urban Woods event in Kansas City on Feb. 28

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Trees provide us with firewood, food, tools, sources of recreation, and so much more. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in celebrating all that trees can be at the annual Urban Woods event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

At this outdoor event, visit the Sugar Camp where MDC staff will be boiling sap to make syrup. Learn how to split firewood, throw a tomahawk, start a fire with sticks, braid a rope made of native plants, develop outdoor survival skills, and have fun playing outside at the Sycamore Station nature playground. Be sure to check out booths inside the nature center as well to see how MDC’s community partners benefit from our local trees.

“Trees are one of our most valuable natural resources,” said Assistant Nature Center Manager Steve Jacobsen. “As winter wanes, it’s a great opportunity to spend time outside enjoying what nature has to offer.”

Urban Woods is open to all ages. Registration is not required. For more information, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214663 or call 816-759-7300. The Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.

