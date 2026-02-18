Sleep Apnea Treatment Innovations: Dentist in Mountain View Attends IAOS SleepCon 2026

Dr. Donian Shen of Serenity Sleep Solutions attended IAOS SleepCon 2026 to engage in continuing education focused on dental sleep medicine and sleep apnea care.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Donian Shen, DDS, a dentist in Mountain View who leads both Serenity Sleep Solutions and Smile By Design, recently attended the International Academy of Sleep (IAOS) SleepCon 2026, held January 9th–10th in Anaheim, California. The conference focused on current clinical, diagnostic, and practice-based developments in the treatment of sleep-related breathing disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).Serenity Sleep Solutions is a practice dedicated to sleep apnea treatment and options for snoring and sleep-disordered breathing using non-invasive dental approaches. Dr. Shen is a Diplomate of the International Academy of Sleep and her attendance at SleepCon 2026 reflects an ongoing emphasis on continuing education in dental sleep medicine and staying current with evolving standards of care.Organized by the IAOS, SleepCon 2026 offered 14 continuing education hours and featured hands-on workshops, case-based learning, and peer collaboration. Topics included oral appliance therapy protocols, patient screening and diagnostics, and interdisciplinary coordination with sleep physicians.“Sleep apnea is a condition with significant implications for both oral and overall health,” notes Dr. Shen. “Participating in advanced clinical education allows me to continually refine how patients are evaluated, treated, and followed over time, particularly when oral appliance therapy may be an appropriate option.”In her Mountain View practice, Dr. Shen works with patients who have received a sleep apnea diagnosis or who present with symptoms such as loud snoring, disrupted sleep, or daytime fatigue. For eligible patients, sleep apnea and snoring treatment may include custom-fabricated oral appliances designed to help maintain an open airway during sleep. These devices are commonly used for patients with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea and for individuals who have difficulty tolerating CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy.Dr. Shen, who has advanced training in dental sleep medicine, says regular collaboration with physicians is part of an important multidisciplinary approach to care when it comes to sleep apnea conditions. She also emphasizes access to treatment for those who need it, noting that Serenity Sleep Solutions accepts Medical PPO insurance and Medicare for sleep apnea treatment when coverage requirements are met.Ultimately, Dr. Shen cautions that untreated sleep apnea can have serious health consequences. “It’s important for people to know that effective, non-invasive treatment options are available and that evaluation is an important first step. Helping patients understand their condition and the options that can help them is a critical part of improving long-term health and quality of life.”About Donian Shen, DDSDr. Donian Shen earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the UCLA School of Dentistry and completed advanced education in oral implantology through the Carl Misch Institute, where she trained under Dr. Misch himself. Her extensive experience in dental implant restorations has led to her distinction as a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (FICOI).Dr. Shen is the head of Smile By Design and Serenity Sleep Solutions in Mountain View. In addition to treatment options for sleep apnea, Dr. Shen offers a comprehensive array of cosmetic, general, and restorative dental care procedures, including treatments such as porcelain veneers, dental implants, teeth whitening, and emergency dentistry services. Along with her Diplomate status in the International Academy of Sleep, Dr. Shen maintains active membership in several leading professional organizations, including the American Dental Association(ADA), the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry(AACD), and the California Dental Association(CDA). Dr. Shen is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Shen and her practices, please visit sleepapneamountainview.com, shendds.com, and facebook.com/DrDonianShenDDS.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.shendds.com/news-room/sleep-apnea-treatment-innovations-dentist-in-mountain-view-attends-iaos-sleepcon-2026/ ###Serenity Sleep Solutions / Smile By Design105 South Drive, Suite 140Mountain View, CA 94040(650) 938-1868Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.