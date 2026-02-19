Sigma CVM Romania Announces Alexandru Predut as New Country Manager

Alexandru Predut, Country Manager, Sigma CVM Romania

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sigma CVM Romania , a member of Saracakis Group of Companies , is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandru Predut as its new Country Manager, marking a new chapter in the company’s strategic development and growth in the Romanian market.Alexandru Predut brings over 15 years of leadership experience, gained within renowned organizations such as Inchcape plc, Toyota Romania, Tiriac Auto, and Porsche Inter Auto Romania. Throughout his career, he has successfully managed complex operations across several European and African markets, consistently contributing to the strengthening of regional business performance.His expertise spans operational excellence, commercial strategy, digital transformation, and organizational development. Combined with a collaborative and people-focused leadership style, Alexandru is well positioned to guide Sigma CVM Romania into its next phase of sustainable growth and market expansion.Under his leadership, Sigma CVM Romania aims to further consolidate its market position, enhance customer experience, and continue delivering high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the agricultural sector.Commenting on his appointment, Alexandru Predut stated:“I am delighted to join Sigma CVM Romania at such a defining stage in its journey. Together with our team and partners, I am committed to strengthening our competitive position, accelerating operational excellence, and building a resilient foundation for future growth.I strongly believe in the significant potential of our brands and the opportunities ahead to further elevate their positioning, expand our reach, and deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders.”“Romania is a key market for our Group’s development in the region. Alexandru’s extensive experience and leadership capabilities make him the right person to lead Sigma CVM Romania into its next stage of growth. We are confident he will further strengthen our market position and continue building long-term value for our customers and partners.” - Roland W. Schacht, Business Unit Director CVM, Saracakis Group of Companies.Sigma CVM Romania remains committed to innovation, customer-centricity, and long-term value creation, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the Romanian agricultural machinery market.About Sigma CVM RomaniaSigma CVM Romania is a leading provider of agricultural solutions committed to helping farmers increase their productivity and efficiency using innovative products and services they provide in the Romanian market.Since its establishment in Bucharest, Sigma CVM Romania – the official importer of Massey Ferguson across the country, and distributor for Amazone, Siloking, Sky Agriculture, Irriland, and many others – it employs 100 professionals in 9 locations and has reached 45 million Euro turnover in 2022 after only one and a half years of presence in the market.For more information visit www.saracakis.ro About Saracakis Group of CompaniesEstablished in 1922 and still controlled by the founding family, Saracakis Group of Companies is an energetic organization with physical footprints in Greece as well as in Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria through its subsidiaries.With a leading presence in the regional business ecosystem for over a century, Saracakis Group of Companies has a diversified activity which includes innovative products and services.Saracakis Group of Companies is the exclusive importer and distributor of a wide range of passenger and commercial vehicles as well as machinery from world-renowned international manufacturers. The Group's comprehensive activities extend to car rentals and vehicle leasing thanks to its strategic affiliation with Kinsen, insurance services through its subsidiary Apollon and environmental services through its subsidiary Enser.Striving to exceed its customers’ expectations and through its commitment to sustainable operations and human-centric approach, the Group aims to offer to its private and corporate clients, innovative products and pioneering services with added value by providing personalized solutions and experiences. Always operating with integrity and respect both towards its history and heritage but also towards its people, the organization is committed to sustainable healthy growth, business ethics and responsible investment strategy.For more information visit www.saracakis.gr Key 2024 performance figures: Annual Sales Turnover Euro >€331M, Direct Headcount >1.079, Retail Footprint >350 sites (owned and third party), International brands handled >23 (Volvo, Honda, Mitsubishi, Komatsu, Massey Ferguson and others).

