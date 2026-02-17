CE reviews operations of essential services for Chinese New Year period

MACAU, February 17 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today conducted inspection visits to review the delivery of essential services, policing operations, and boundary-crossing arrangements during the Chinese New Year holiday period. Mr Sam also extended festive greetings to those on duty for such work.

On what is the first day of Chinese New Year, Mr Sam visited the Conde S. Januário Hospital, several public service providers, security sector facilities, and Hengqin Port. He encouraged all personnel to work together to ensure residents and visitors enjoy a safe and joyful Chinese New Year in Macao.

During his visit to Conde S. Januário Hospital, the Chief Executive was accompanied by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam, and the Director of the Health Bureau, Mr Lo Iek Long. Mr Sam began his visit at the emergency department and ambulance-arrival area, where he learned about the operation of emergency services during the holiday period, and expressed interest in the wellbeing of frontline medical staff.

Mr Sam then proceeded to the specialist outpatient clinic building, where he listened to a briefing on specialist services, greeted patients, and had cordial conversations with on-duty healthcare workers, encouraging them in their work. Mr Sam wished the medical staff good health, and expressed his gratitude for their unwavering dedication and commitment to delivering quality healthcare to the community at all times.

Later, Mr Sam visited the Outer Harbour Substation of Companhia de Electricidade de Macau – CEM, S.A., and the headquarters of a public bus concessionaire, Transmac – Transportes Urbanos de Macau, S.A.R.L., accompanied by the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man, the Director of the Transport Bureau, Mr Chiang Ngoc Vai, and the Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau, Mr Ip Kuong Lam.

At the 24-hour operational control centres of the respective public service providers, he reviewed holiday power supply arrangements, public transport schedules, and emergency preparedness measures. Mr Sam extended New Year greetings to staff at both organisations, acknowledging that electricity and public transportation are essential to the city’s functioning. He thanked public service personnel for their tireless efforts in ensuring the stable and smooth operation of services key to everyday life.

Mr Sam then visited the Areia Preta Station of the Fire Services Bureau, and then the Judiciary Police headquarters, where he inspected the Cybersecurity Incident Alert and Response Centre, and the Anti-Fraud Coordination Centre. Accompanied by the Secretary for Security, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; and the Director General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Adriano Marques Ho. Mr Sam received briefings regarding holiday operational planning, and reviewed the functioning of various policing and fire safety facilities.

The last stop of Mr Sam’s visit was Hengqin Port, where he inspected the departure hall and vehicle lanes. He was briefed on boundary-clearance procedures, crowd management plans, the operation and expansion of "face-scan" smart clearance lanes, and cargo inspection and passenger screening processes at vehicle checkpoints.

While at Hengqin Port and at public security facilities, Mr Sam conversed with frontline security personnel and extended greetings for Chinese New Year. He expressed deep appreciation for the continuous service of those personnel and for their dedication, as they work tirelessly to maintain public order and ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

Mr Sam stressed that, with a large number of residents travelling and visitors arriving during the festive season, security teams must take the lead, strictly follow operational plans, and effectively implement all policing and safety measures. Mr Sam asked for continued effort to create a safe, orderly, and harmonious environment, so that all in Macao can celebrate Chinese New Year in a joyful and peaceful atmosphere.